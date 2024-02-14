Marley Movie Boost For Jamaica Tourism, Says Minister.

- Advertisement -

Even though the Bob Marley–One Love biopic, which opens worldwide today is mainly set in London and portrays Jamaica in a rather unfavorable light, it is providing a positive boost to Jamaica tourism, says Jamaica’s tourism minster Edmund Bartlett.

He said that the film, which premiered in Jamaica on January 23 and later in several major international cities, and will be released worldwide on February 14, will provide the lift that the country needs as it pursues new and exciting frontiers for tourism.

“We had Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as many other celebrities at the Jamaica premiere, garnering worldwide attention. We also saw Brad Pitt and [other] celebrities at the Los Angeles premiere… another massive boost for Jamaica and Jamaica’s tourism,” he noted.

“The movie has brought a lot of attention to our country and will inspire people from all over the world… as fans… and as visitors to experience our culture,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Mr. Bartlett’s remarks were delivered by Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Regional Director, Odette Dyer, at the Montego Bay-based dance group First Dance Studios’ 10th anniversary media launch at the S Hotel in St James on February 6.

He said the movie is also giving the island’s film industry a major shot in the arm, telling the story of reggae legend Bob Marley’s life to an international audience.

He said it will show film-makers and screenwriters that Jamaica is a great place to make movies, adding that “we have a beautiful country with a rich culture and history”, and also a talented pool of actors and film-makers.

(Editor’s note: It is not clear how much of the movie was made in Jamaica.)

Mr. Bartlett said that he hopes that the success of the movie will lead to more interest in Jamaica by way of film-making, adding that “we want to be a major player” as we have the potential to be a world-class destination for film production.