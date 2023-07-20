Mass Casualty Management Training Course Kickoff in St. Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, July 18, 2023 [Ministry of Health] – In a significant stride towards reinforcing the nation’s ability to manage mass casualty events, the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) has begun the Mass Casualty Management System Training Course on St. Kitts and Nevis.

Participants in the Training Course

This initiative, which spans over the course of a week, is an all-inclusive endeavor aimed at increasing the health sector’s capacity to adequately provide services during a mass casualty event.

The course is being facilitated by Mr. Peter Burgess. A retired army officer and medical specialist with over 30 years of experience in mass casualty response and training. Mr. Burgess is currently the PAHO regional trainer and Senior Instructor in Mass Casualty Management, Incident Command and Emergency Care and Treatment.

Participants in the comprehensive training course include instructors from both the public and private sectors. Notably, representatives from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Community Based Health Services, The Red Cross, The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the St. Christopher Air and Seaport Authority, as well as their corresponding counterparts based in Nevis.

Peter Burgess

“The Mass Casualty Management System Training Course is an important step forward in our preparedness and resilience strategy,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws during her welcoming remarks to the participants. “On July 9, 2023, the Federation experienced an earthquake that measured greater than 6 on the Richter scale and we have had a few more since then. The effective and efficient management of such events requires a rehearsed preparedness plan. The MCM training course like this can help prepare first responders and hospital staff / ER staff for the chaotic atmosphere of Mass casualty incidents.”

By facilitating the knowledge sharing and collaboration between these key stakeholders, we aim to build a more unified, informed and effective response team. The collective wisdom and shared experience will underpin the systems and protocols to be developed and refined over the course of the training week.

Through our collaboration with PAHO, The Ministry of Health is harnessing international expertise and guidance to bolster our local capabilities. We are confident that the Mass Casualty Management System Training Course will serve as a significant milestone in our nation’s ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of its people.

CHIEF MEDICAL DOCTOR, DR. HAZEL LAWS