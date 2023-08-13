Massive Shakedown By Troops In Guayaquil Prison As Gang Leader Believed To Be Behind Presidential Candidate Assassination Is Moved To Secure Unit.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso said Fito had been moved to La Roca (The Rock), a 150-person maximum security prison that is part of the same complex.

Prosecutors say that the four Ecuadorians arrested Friday provided “logistical assistance” to the seven Colombians charged with assassinating presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said the Ecuadorians provided information about Villavicencio’s campaign schedule and his movements in and out of the school where he held his last campaign rally, and where he was murdered.

“As the investigation proceeds, we expect more arrests,” the spokesman said. He said that the investigation is a joint operation of Ecuadorian, Colombian and United States law enforcement agencies.

The spokesman confirmed that “at least four” cell phones were seized during the arrests and said call records and recordings are providing a “large number of leads” for the investigation. He did not, however, confirm media reports that the phones reveal communication between the killers and Ecuadorian politicians.

Colombian authorities confirmed that the six surviving murder suspects all have criminal records in Colombia. The seventh suspect was killed Wednesday following a shoot-out with police.

