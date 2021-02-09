BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Terminal Boyz Domino Club’s winning streak in the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament, taking place at the New Town Community Centre, came to a screeching halt on February 7 when Masters Domino Club handed them a 26-20 thrashing.

For Masters, James ‘Bubba’ Hanley and Jerome ‘Spy’ Clarke won three games, and lost two; William ‘Ramong’ Agard and Ashton ‘Petrol’ Davis won three games, and lost three; William ‘Ramong’ Agard and Jeevan ‘Puncha’ Dore won two games, and lost none; and Selmoth ‘Selly’ Rawlins and Allister Clarke won three games, and lost one.

For Terminal Boyz, the father and son pair of Selwyn ‘Bungo’ Anjo and Vincent ‘Five Cents’ Bowry won four games, and lost three; while Brian Brookes and Marvin Warner won three games, and lost three.

Terminal Boyz players, who had commanded an early 6-4 lead as the representative of the tournament’s platinum sponsor the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marketing and Product Development Officer Ms. Chantelle Rochester watched the action-packed game, have themselves to blame for falling behind and lose to Masters.

Leaving the New Town Community Centre seemingly bruised after suffering their first loss during the seventh segment of play in the first round of the tournament, Terminal Boyz still had some pride left as they hold the lead in the overall points standing, albeit by a single-point margin.

Ms. Rochester had the opportunity to watch another action packed game in which Til Ah Marnin Domino Club, and Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club, were tied 6-6. After Ms. Rochester left, Til Ah Marnin fell behind, but pulled all the stops and made a dramatic comeback to finally beat Spartans Fig Tree, 26-24 and carry home the maximum points.

In other games, Los Fuertes del Domino beat Latecomers Domino Club 26-16; while Newcomers I Domino Club crushed their cousins, Newcomers II Domino Club, 26-6, a feat that earned them a bonus point. Poor Man Pocket Domino Club won by default, and a bonus point, over Lodge Domino Club, which did not show up. The Eagle Claws Domino Club and King Balang Domino Club game was postponed with the understanding it will be played before February 11.

“We at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis are satisfied that the St. Kitts National Domino Association has undertaken a noble task in according this country’s domino players an opportunity to participate in the World Council of Domino Federation (WCDF) championships after an 18-year hiatus,” said Marketing and Product Development Officer at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ms. Chantelle Rochester.

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis official was welcomed at the New Town Community Centre by the St. Kitts National Domino Association officials, Vice President Keithly Blanchette; Secretary Ms. Brenda Hazel; Treasurer/Organiser Cremoy Agard; and Members at Large Ms. Moschina Kramer and Roy Bedminster.

“The country has a pool of talented players, most of who have been kept busy by the country’s longest running domino tournament, Constituency Number Seven Domino League, which is sponsored by the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year,” noted Ms. Rochester. “When time comes for the World Council of Domino Federation (WCDF) championships, we believe St. Kitts will have a strong team to compete with the best in the world.”

Points standing after seven segments of play: Terminal Boyz 31 points; Masters 30 points; Poor Man Pocket 27 points; Newcomers I 27 points; Latecomers 21 points; Til Ah Marnin 21 points; Los Fuertes del Domino 21 points; Lodge 15 points; Newcomers II 5 points; Spartans Fig Tree 5 points; Eagle Claws 5 points; and King Balang 5 points.

The competition, sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, will continue on February 11 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 6:00 p.m. with the teams meeting in the eighth segment of play in the first round.

Order of play: Eagle Claws will face Latecomers; Spartan Fig Tree will come up against Poor Man Pocket; King Balang vs. Terminal Boyz; Lodge will battle it out with Newcomers I; Masters vs. Newcomers II; while Los Fuertes del Domino will square it off with Til Ah Marnin.