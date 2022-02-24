Maternal deaths increased in 2020: CDC

© Getty Images

The number of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. rose in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report finds there were 861 maternal deaths in 2020, up from 754 in 2019 and 658 in 2018. That translated to 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020, up from 20.1 in 2019.

Wide racial disparities: The maternal mortality rate for Black women was about three times higher than it was for white women, at 55.3 deaths per 100,000 births compared to 19.1 deaths per 100,000 births.

“Rates for non-Hispanic Black women were significantly higher than rates for non-Hispanic White and Hispanic women,” the report states. “The increases from 2019 to 2020 for non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic women were significant.”

The report does not delve into the role the pandemic might have played in the increase in maternal deaths, but it is possible that people delaying care and trips to the hospital could have played a role.

Lawmakers have been pushing to address maternal deaths. For example, the American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Biden last year, allows states to extend Medicaid coverage for a full year postpartum, up from 60 days.

=======================================================

Another COVID-19 vaccine could be coming, 100% effective



© Getty Images

Sanofi and GSK said Wednesday that they plan to submit their COVID-19 vaccine for authorization following “strong” results in a Phase 3 trial.

What makes it different: The latest COVID-19 vaccine entrant could play an important role in helping vaccinate the world, given that it is easier to store than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The vaccine had 100 percent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization. Efficacy against any infection at all was 57.9 percent. While that is lower than was reported originally for Pfizer and Moderna, Sanofi and GSK said the results reflect the latest variants, and are “in line with expected vaccine effectiveness in today’s environment dominated by variants of concern.”

The companies also said the vaccine had a “favorable safety profile.”

They plan to submit for authorization to the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

“We’re very pleased with these data, which confirm our strong science and the benefits of our COVID-19 vaccine,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president at Sanofi Vaccines.

The Sanofi-GSK uses a more traditional vaccine technology, as opposed to the newer mRNA used by Pfizer and Moderna. Therefore it could both convince some people skeptical of mRNA vaccines to get the shots, and, importantly, help reach lower-income countries due to easier storage requirements.

================================================

New infections fall worldwide for third week

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday announced that global COVID-19 cases dropped by 21 percent last week.

Globally, WHO’s data showed that more than 12 million new cases and 67,000 new deaths were reported in the past seven days.

In terms of COVID-19–related deaths, the data showed that number dropped by 8 percent, marking the first week since early January that the death rate has decreased.

Germany and Russia, both of which saw more than 1 million weekly cases, led the world this past week in the number of cases reported. They were followed by Brazil, which had more than 728,000 cases.

The agency’s data also indicated that cases in the U.S. specifically were down by about 40 percent.

The only region that reported an overall spike in cases was the Western Pacific, with an increase of 29 percent.