Matthews also played a vital role with the ball as she bowled 2 maidens and took 2 wickets from her 10 overs. Speaking to CWI Media after the match, Matthews said “I’ve been working really hard over the past couple of months to improve on my batting and on my consistency and it’s really good to see it finally paying off. I don’t think nervous (knowing she can get a century) necessarily but probably when I got into the nineties and realized I was about 10 runs to win the game and 5 runs for me to get my hundred and then the rain started setting up, I felt a bit anxious about actually getting the runs but I never doubted I was going to get my hundred..”