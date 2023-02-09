Mauriel Knight, 19-Years-Old, Named Deputy Clerk of SKN National Assembly

By Devonne Cornelius

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Mr. Mauriel Knight, 19, has been appointed Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The announcement was made on February 08, 2023, by Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Lanien Blanchette.

“We have a new member of staff at the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly in the person of Mauriel Knight. He is joining us in the position of Deputy Clerk,” Speaker Blanchette said, adding that “he comes with a wealth of knowledge and is uniquely poised to be an asset to the National Assembly.”

Mr. Knight currently serves as the President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association, the youngest person to hold the position, having been elected to the post at the age of 18 at the association’s 2021 annual general meeting.

He is a recipient of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award in the category of leadership and has served in several youth groups and organizations including the Student Council at Basseterre High School, where he successfully completed 14 CSEC subjects.