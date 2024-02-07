Maynard To Testify In Miami, But Former BVI Premier Fahie Unlikely To Give Evidence In His Own Defence.

- Advertisement -

On Monday Andrew Fahie’s defence attorney Theresa Van Vliet announced that unless something unusual occurred in the next couple of days, Andrew Fahie would not be testifying in his own defence.

That disclosure was the most significant piece of news that came out of the court proceedings on Monday, reports BVI Beacon which otherwise featured largely procedural matters: explanations from technical experts; lengthy reviews of text messages and other communications between Mr. Fahie and others; and complaints from jurors who felt the trial was taking too long.

BVI Beacon also reported that Oleanvine Maynard, the former managing director of the BVI Ports Authority and Mr. Fahie’s alleged co-conspirator, is expected to testify soon.

Maynard’s testimony is expected to provide the meat of the case against Fahie, who is accused of accepting bribes from undercover agents in exchange for allowing the port of the BVI to be used as a storage and transition point for cocaine destined for the US.

Fahie was arrested in Florfida after he approved a planeload of (what turned out to be) fake money to be airlifted to the British Virgin Islands at a local airport in Florida.

The defence — which, unlike the prosecution, did not publish a list of witnesses in advance — is expected to present its case after the prosecution rests, which could occur as early as Wednesday.

If found guilty the former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie could face as much as life imprisonment if convicted of the drug and money laundering charges laid against him in Florida.

This is according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report on the maximum penalties that may be imposed when a person is convicted for violating the USA’s federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and other drug supply and drug demand related laws.

In the United States it is common for courts to reach ‘plea deals’ with defendants who agree to plead guilty to lesser charges, but apparently this is not the case for Fahie, who insists on his innocence, while Oleanvine and Kadeem Maynard have voluntarily accepted a 10-year minimum prison term, a potential fine, and at least five years of supervised release, and agreed to testify against Fahie.

However, should the Maynards comply with all five provisions of the “Safety Valve” agreement, their sentences could be further reduced.

Sources: BVI Beacon, news agencies, Wikipedia.