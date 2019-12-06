Mayor Femke Halsema will intervene on the behalf of Daniel Buter, a 19-year-old born in Amsterdam who is currently in custody in Rotterdam, facing deportation to the Dominican Republic.

She already contacted State Secretary Ankie Broekers-Knol of Justice in Security, who is in charge of Asylum. The mayor will also look into whether other Amsterdam residents are facing the same situation as Buter, she said to the city council on Thursday, Het Parool reports.

Buter was detained a few weeks ago, after he applied for a passport needed to register for his studies, only to find out that he does not have Dutch nationality even though he was born in Amsterdam. In February he will appear in court, where a judge will decide whether or not he will be deported to the Dominican Republic – his parents country of origin.

The young man was given a citizen service number, or BSN, when he was born. This number was recorded in the Dutch passports held by his parents, who abandoned him when he was three years old. He was raised by his grandmother in Amsterdam. His parents later renounced their passports, stripping Buter of his claim to Dutch citizenship.

“I read that report with horror”, Halsema said, according to the newspaper. “I agree that Daniel does not belong in custody. He is an Amsterdam boy who should be studying now.”

Halsema agreed with the city council’s request to see if this happened to other people too. “The municipality must enforce the passport law, but I want to check whether there is also a duty to report to the [immigration and naturalization service] IND and whether this has happened before”, the mayor said. “We have a duty of care to our residents if they get lost in procedures and rules, then we must offer them a helping hand.”