McKNIGHT DEATH UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

The Police are investigating an alleged altercation that led to the death of a male on

November 1st, 2023.

The incident occurred in Salt Pond Alley, McKnight, St. Kitts, between 2:30PM and 3PM.

Responding to the scene, Police officers observed Japheth Liburd of Central West

Bourne Street, age twenty-four (24) years, laying motionless on the ground with visible

chop wounds about his body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

(RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. The

general public will be kept appropriately abreast of the investigation as it progresses.

Anyone with information vital to the pursuit of justice in this and any other criminal

matter is strongly encouraged to call the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707. The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to all who have been affected by this occurrence.