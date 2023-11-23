Medal Of Honour Recipients Recognized For Their Contribution To Nation-Building In St. Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a short but significant ceremony held at Government House, sixteen outstanding nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis were bestowed with the Medal of Honour. The investiture, conducted by Her Excellency the Governor-General, Dame Marcella Liburd, on Wednesday, recognized these individuals for their significant contributions to nation-building as part of the 2023 National Honours Awards.

The recipients, selected for their exceptional service across various fields, include Felix Hodge (Law Enforcement), Sydney Matthew (Music and Sports – Table Tennis), Altagracia Nero (Entrepreneurship), Austin Williams (Law Enforcement), Joseph Liburd (Law Enforcement), Janetta Morgan (Education), Astona Browne (Public Service), Lenos Douglas (Law Enforcement), Charles ‘Ronnie Rascal’ Davis (Culture, Music, and the Arts), Margaret Douglas (Education), Lynn Williams (Culinary Arts), Allister Williams (Culture), Alva Bradley (Broadcasting), Donald Freeman (Sports and Community Activism), Patrick Wallace (Law Enforcement), and Austin ‘Deco’ Huggins (Sports).

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said that the recipients have played a pivotal role in strengthening the fabric of our nation. He added that their dedication and tireless efforts in their respective fields exemplify the spirit of community and commitment to the greater good. This recognition underscores the importance of individual contributions to the collective progress and well-being of our country.

“I want to say to all of you, on behalf of a grateful nation, that you have contributed. And when you thought that we would have forgotten, we have not forgotten” said Dr. Drew. “Today is your day. Thank you for your sacrifices, thank you for the sacrifices of your family members for you to be able to contribute to a cause greater than yours, because you believe at the end of the day that the common good is what joins all of us together.”

On November 21, thirteen distinguished individuals from St. Kitts and Nevis were awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit. This latest round of awards raises the total number of commendable citizens recognized for their significant contributions to nation-building to twenty-nine (29), for the year 2023. These honorees were initially acknowledged on National Heroes Day, September 16, 2023, in line with the provisions of the National Honours Act.

The National Honours Act established three distinct merit-based awards: the Medal of Honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Order of National Hero.