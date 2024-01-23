Members Of Cabinet Abide By Rules Of Integrity; No Evidence Of Wrongdoing Found

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has firmly stated that all Members of his Cabinet are in full compliance with the integrity and good governance laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, including the Honourable Konris Maynard, a respected minister in the government.

During his appearance on “The EDGE” on ZIZ on January 19, Prime Minister Drew emphasised the seriousness with which the government approaches allegations.

“What I would say is that any question that is asked of any Member of Cabinet, would have to be looked at and that is why I was so prudent to talk about it. I wanted to be able to reflect that we had taken the time to make sure that we look and we do not take any statement for granted,” said Prime Minister Drew. “That is why I am able to say that the Members of Cabinet are abiding by the integrity law and so I am happy to report that.”

Prime Minister Drew further expressed his unwavering support for the Cabinet Members, highlighting that all available reports and observations confirm their adherence to the integrity laws.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the significance of the Whistleblowers Protection Act, passed in November 2023. The Whistleblowers Act provides a legal channel for reporting and protects all parties involved.

“We have put the Whistleblowers Act in place and so we are asking that our people look at the law. The law was passed,” he said. There is a channel that you can use and our people have access to it. I want to encourage our people to use these channels so that, in a great sense, you make sure that everybody has equal opportunities and protection under the law – those who would make accusations and those who are accused.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew reinforced the government’s commitment to upholding the law and ensuring equal protection for all citizens. He stressed that the law is impartially applied, safeguarding the rights of both the accusers and the accused.