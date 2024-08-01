Mens Empowerment Forum Encourages Males To Embrace Leadership Roles Within The Family

- Advertisement -

Nassau, The Bahamas

– Families are known to be their strongest when men embrace their leadership roles, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles K. LaRoda told a men’s empowerment symposium Monday.

“As men, we must become equipped to be the leaders in the home that God intended us to be. This requires us to be role models for our sons, our daughters, our grandchildren, and throughout our community.”

Minister LaRoda was addressing the Men’s Desk of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs’ Men’s Empowerment Forum that focused on areas such as Men as Leaders, Fathers as Parents in the 21st Century, Coping with Disaster, Financial Literacy and Conflict Resolution, among others.

The forum was an extension of a ministry-wide initiative to develop and implement additional ways of strengthening its strategies to promote stronger families through its various Departments, Divisions and/or Units.

One such area is the Men’s Desk, Department of Gender and Family Affairs, which is strengthening its programmes for men and boys by partnering with a number of men’s organizations as a means of providing a holistic approach to “tackling the issues that confront our men.”

“All of the programmes are aimed at teaching men how to love and support their families,” Mr. LaRoda said. “The programmes also extend to rehabilitate those men who have been incarcerated to become productive citizens. We believe that this is the key to saving our nation.”

Presenters included: Dr. Trevor Johnson, the first Bahamian to obtain a Phd. In Disaster Risk Management, (Coping with Disaster); Mr. Vernon Rolle, Businessman and Chairman of the One Family Junkanoo and Community Organization (From the Streets to Success and Beyond); Mr. Carl Johnson (Fathers as Parents in the 21st Century); Dr. H. Shyann Williams (Developing Effective Programmes for Men); Pastor Winston Sears (Men on the Street to the Office); Mr. Dereo B. Maycock (Creating a Successful Men’s Organization), and Mrs. Christine P. James, J.P., (Financial Literacy).

The objective was to equip men and boys with the tools and skills to “successfully function in your roles for the outcome of having healthy, functional families.” The forum was held as a part of the activities celebrating National Family Week.

“Families are known to be strongest when men embrace their leadership role,” Minister LaRoda said. “We can look around at our world today and within our various communities, and what do we see? We see some very successful young men in families who are thriving to maximize their potential in society, but we also see that there is a disproportionate number of dysfunctional families; Families where children are growing up without the male mentoring and support that they need. Nevertheless, there are still some success stories.”

Minister LaRoda said: “The reality is that every family will face challenges. However, overcoming them is key. Remember that ‘A strong family is not one that never faces challenges, but one that always stands together through those challenges.’ “