MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Mexican authorities on Thursday said they intercepted more than 1,000 migrants in the last 24 hours as the government tried to curb entry of undocumented travelers seeking to make their way to the United States.

The National Migration Institute (INM) said the migrants were located in operations carried out in 22 states of the country, with about 10% of them minors and many of them traveling alone.

In the last 24 hours, the National Migration Institute took into custody 1,266 migrants “from different continents that were transiting irregularly,” the INM said in a statement.