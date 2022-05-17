Mexican Avocado Farmers Seek U.S Asylum After Threats -Migrants Group Claims

TIJUANA, May 16 (Reuters) – A large Mexican family crossed into the United States on Sunday seeking asylum after threats from suspected criminals forced them to flee their avocado farm, a migrants group said on Monday, underscoring how lawlessness in Mexico pushes many to leave.

Migrant advocacy group Al Otro Lado reported that 32 members of the Peña family fled their homes in western Michoacan state seven months after receiving violent threats from unspecified cartel members.

They left the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Sunday night, hoping to eventually reunite with family already in the United States, the group added.

Despite avocados’ status as a key Mexican farm export to U.S. buyers, raging gangland violence in the heart of the fruit’s major growing area in Michoacan, plus Guerrero and Zacatecas states, has often disrupted the $2.8 billion avocado business.

U.S. authorities paused Mexican avocado exports earlier this year, after American inspectors reported threats in Michoacan. read more