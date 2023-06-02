Mexican Cops Find 45 Bags Containing Human Remains in a Ravine.

- Advertisement -

Officials were originally searching for seven call center workers, who had been reported missing last week, when they found the bodies.

The remains found in the 45 bags include both men and women, and the total number of bodies is as yet unknown.The search is expected to continue for several days because of difficult terrain and poor lighting.

The state prosecutor’s office for the western state of Jalisco said in a statement that, following a tip-off in the search for the seven people, they had begun searching at the Mirador del Bosque (View of the Woods) ravine where they found the bags that included body parts.

Firefighters and civil defence were working with police and a helicopter crew to recover the remains.

The first bag was found on Tuesday, but because of the difficult terrain and lack of daylight, the investigation resumed on Wednesday and will continue until all remains are located, the prosecutor’s office said. Officials said they would continue working to determine the number of dead bodies, who they were, and their causes of death. They said they would continue trying to establish the whereabouts of the seven call center workers previously reported as missing.

Although it has not yet been established how the bodies ended up in the ravine, crimes of disappearance are relatively common in Mexico. More than 100,000 people are missing, government figures suggest, with many being victims of organised crime. Perpetrators are rarely punished.

Government data shows that many disappearances have occurred since 2007, when then-President Felipe Calderón launched his “war on drugs”. 75%of those reported missing were men and 20% were under the age of 18 at the time of their disappearance.

Relatives of the disappeared say that the government is not doing enough to find them, and that officials are indifferent when they report their loved ones as missing.

The United Nations has called it “a human tragedy of enormous proportions”.

Jalisco is the heartland of a violent drug war, and some of the most powerful groups operating there include the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), and their rival, Nueva Plaza, which split from the CJNG in 2017, sparking violence across Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state.