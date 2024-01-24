Mexican Government CAN Sue US Gunmakers Rules Appeals Court.

But in 2022 a US federal judge dismissed the case on the grounds that the gun manufacturers were protected by a 2005 law known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. The law, also known as the PLCAA, shields gunmakers from damages “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of their products.

Mexico’s government swiftly appealed, arguing that the law only applies to injuries that take place in the US and does not protect the defendants – which include seven manufacturers and one distributor – from liability.