Mexico Gang Violence: At Least 9 Dead in Bar Attack

Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report.
The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state.
Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time (03:20GMT).
The motive for the attack is unclear but shootouts in bars have become more frequent in Guanajuato, which has the highest murder rate in Mexico.
In Wednesday’s attack, the victims included five men and four women. One of the dead is reportedly the owner of the bar.
Two of the bodies were found in a car. It is not clear whether the two men were fleeing from the attack or whether they were hit by stray bullets.
Much of the violence is blamed on a turf war between the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) and its rivals from the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal gang.
The CJNG, which has its power base in the neighbouring state of Jalisco, has been making inroads into Guanajuato, where the Santa Rosa de Lima group controls much of the fuel theft and smuggling.
Last month, 12 people were killed while at a beer hall in the town of Irapuato and in September a shootout in a pool hall in Tarimoro left 10 people dead.