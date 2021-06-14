About a quarter of Mexico’s 126 million people are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, far more than the country’s confirmed infections.
The 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) showed that about 31.1 million people have had the virus, the ministry said in a statement, citing Tonatiuh Barrientos, an official at the National Institute of Public Health.
The estimate was given as the country recorded 3,282 new cases and 243 more fatalities, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 2,448,820 and the death toll to 229,823.
The government has said previously the real number of cases was likely to be significantly higher.
According to Barrientos, not all of the people in the survey’s estimate necessarily showed symptoms. The survey was based on interviews with people at 13,910 households between Aug. 17 and Nov. 14 last year, and confirmed preliminary results released in December. read more
Separate data published in March suggested Mexico’s actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure. read more
======================================================Hea
Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases
1/2
Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.
====================================================
WORLD STATS
|#
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|176,751,423
|+43,756
|3,820,288
|+883
|160,802,596
|12,128,539
|84,951
|22,676
|490.1
|1
|USA
|34,321,158
|615,053
|28,400,132
|5,305,973
|4,529
|103,115
|1,848
|494,349,661
|1,485,228
|332,844,357
|2
|India
|29,510,410
|+2,972
|374,305
|+18
|28,162,947
|973,158
|8,944
|21,187
|269
|379,624,626
|272,550
|1,392,864,531
|3
|Brazil
|17,413,996
|487,476
|15,794,548
|1,131,972
|8,318
|81,377
|2,278
|50,801,042
|237,396
|213,992,634
|4
|France
|5,740,665
|110,420
|5,495,475
|134,770
|2,106
|87,763
|1,688
|88,959,578
|1,360,016
|65,410,682
|5
|Turkey
|5,330,447
|48,721
|5,202,251
|79,475
|952
|62,565
|572
|57,004,499
|669,074
|85,199,052
|6
|Russia
|5,222,408
|+13,721
|126,801
|+371
|4,809,647
|285,960
|2,300
|35,771
|869
|143,100,000
|980,178
|145,993,915
|7
|UK
|4,565,813
|127,904
|4,287,870
|150,039
|158
|66,923
|1,875
|193,264,021
|2,832,769
|68,224,429
|8
|Italy
|4,244,872
|127,002
|3,957,557
|160,313
|565
|70,306
|2,103
|68,604,561
|1,136,264
|60,377,320
|9
|Argentina
|4,124,190
|85,343
|3,721,350
|317,497
|7,910
|90,465
|1,872
|15,215,447
|333,753
|45,588,945
|10
|Colombia
|3,753,224
|95,778
|3,477,656
|179,790
|8,155
|73,024
|1,863
|18,206,556
|354,235
|51,396,835
|11
|Spain
|3,733,600
|80,501
|3,509,730
|143,369
|966
|79,826
|1,721
|51,240,666
|1,095,542
|46,771,984
|12
|Germany
|3,723,294
|90,470
|3,580,600
|52,224
|1,598
|44,305
|1,077
|62,263,057
|740,889
|84,038,309
|13
|Iran
|3,028,717
|82,098
|2,652,792
|293,827
|3,483
|35,627
|966
|21,563,119
|253,651
|85,011,112
|14
|Poland
|2,877,608
|+140
|74,574
|+1
|2,648,859
|154,175
|303
|76,113
|1,972
|16,660,303
|440,665
|37,807,215
|15
|Mexico
|2,454,176
|+1,707
|230,148
|+53
|1,954,252
|269,776
|4,798
|18,847
|1,767
|7,228,942
|55,515
|130,216,497
|16
|Ukraine
|2,223,978
|+420
|51,692
|+13
|2,130,665
|41,621
|177
|51,145
|1,189
|10,516,186
|241,842
|43,483,775
|17
|Peru
|2,003,625
|188,708
|N/A
|N/A
|2,538
|59,977
|5,649
|13,454,594
|402,751
|33,406,702
|18
|Indonesia
|1,911,358
|52,879
|1,745,091
|113,388
|6,919
|191
|17,925,188
|64,884
|276,264,567
|19
|South Africa
|1,747,082
|57,765
|1,606,581
|82,736
|546
|29,110
|962
|12,193,414
|203,166
|60,016,914
|20
|Netherlands
|1,672,744
|17,711
|1,571,571
|83,462
|280
|97,417
|1,031
|14,248,931
|829,831
|17,170,878
|21
|Czechia
|1,665,139
|+42
|30,226
|+1
|1,630,429
|4,484
|22
|155,216
|2,818
|26,855,604
|2,503,354
|10,727,851
|22
|Chile
|1,476,473
|30,707
|1,399,187
|46,579
|3,292
|76,613
|1,593
|15,958,211
|828,061
|19,271,789
|23
|Canada
|1,402,128
|25,931
|1,359,240
|16,957
|725
|36,844
|681
|35,639,265
|936,498
|38,055,905
|24
|Philippines
|1,322,053
|+6,426
|22,845
|+57
|1,240,112
|59,096
|1,704
|11,914
|206
|14,052,179
|126,639
|110,962,170
|25
|Iraq
|1,254,643
|16,705
|1,172,227
|65,711
|487
|30,545
|407
|10,970,128
|267,077
|41,074,837
|26
|Sweden
|1,083,456
|14,537
|1,025,039
|43,880
|113
|106,650
|1,431
|10,239,089
|1,007,882
|10,159,012
|27
|Romania
|1,079,726
|31,834
|1,044,237
|3,655
|229
|56,484
|1,665
|9,392,586
|491,358
|19,115,572
|28
|Belgium
|1,076,338
|+573
|25,088
|+7
|1,003,023
|48,227
|274
|92,489
|2,156
|14,533,263
|1,248,830
|11,637,500
|29
|Pakistan
|942,189
|+1,019
|21,723
|+34
|878,740
|41,726
|2,676
|4,189
|97
|13,857,250
|61,602
|224,946,461
|30
|Portugal
|857,447
|17,047
|815,342
|25,058
|82
|84,324
|1,676
|12,342,434
|1,213,798
|10,168,440
|31
|Israel
|839,666
|6,430
|833,023
|213
|31
|90,035
|689
|14,758,111
|1,582,470
|9,326,000
|32
|Bangladesh
|826,922
|13,118
|766,266
|47,538
|1,173
|4,974
|79
|6,175,112
|37,145
|166,244,527
|33
|Hungary
|807,045
|+255
|29,925
|+21
|730,588
|46,532
|47
|83,744
|3,105
|5,991,170
|621,682
|9,637,030
|34
|Japan
|775,231
|+1,409
|14,071
|+38
|730,446
|30,714
|849
|6,147
|112
|15,431,320
|122,366
|126,108,312
|35
|Jordan
|743,331
|9,592
|726,219
|7,520
|540
|72,174
|931
|7,543,911
|732,480
|10,299,140
|36
|Serbia
|714,891
|6,962
|703,771
|4,158
|23
|82,135
|800
|4,274,129
|491,059
|8,703,900
|37
|Switzerland
|700,051
|10,859
|666,384
|22,808
|88
|80,330
|1,246
|7,945,174
|911,703
|8,714,654
|38
|Malaysia
|657,508
|3,908
|580,276
|73,324
|917
|20,071
|119
|13,290,585
|405,711
|32,758,732
|39
|Austria
|648,620
|10,661
|633,939
|4,020
|102
|71,630
|1,177
|48,145,979
|5,316,966
|9,055,160
|40
|Nepal
|608,472
|8,412
|531,105
|68,955
|20,534
|284
|3,214,725
|108,487
|29,632,363
|41
|UAE
|597,986
|1,726
|577,234
|19,026
|59,777
|173
|53,321,370
|5,330,220
|10,003,597
|42
|Lebanon
|542,604
|7,798
|527,174
|7,632
|78
|79,837
|1,147
|4,574,388
|673,063
|6,796,373
|43
|Morocco
|523,890
|9,211
|511,126
|3,553
|106
|14,036
|247
|6,629,674
|177,620
|37,325,008
|44
|Saudi Arabia
|465,797
|7,572
|448,093
|10,132
|1,575
|13,185
|214
|20,355,555
|576,205
|35,326,932
|45
|Ecuador
|438,934
|21,048
|398,645
|19,241
|455
|24,526
|1,176
|1,470,353
|82,158
|17,896,604
|46
|Bulgaria
|420,336
|17,900
|389,495
|12,941
|247
|60,930
|2,595
|2,982,366
|432,311
|6,898,662
|47
|Greece
|414,933
|12,419
|391,761
|10,753
|358
|39,995
|1,197
|10,059,608
|969,636
|10,374,625
|48
|Bolivia
|406,954
|+1,607
|15,542
|+57
|321,665
|69,747
|200
|34,418
|1,314
|1,635,214
|138,299
|11,823,785
|49
|Belarus
|405,663
|2,978
|398,742
|3,943
|42,944
|315
|6,533,921
|691,686
|9,446,369
|50
|Kazakhstan
|402,239
|+967
|4,171
|+11
|377,642
|20,426
|221
|21,182
|220
|11,575,012
|609,549
|18,989,465
|51
|Paraguay
|391,436
|10,834
|324,961
|55,641
|607
|54,249
|1,501
|1,409,929
|195,402
|7,215,526
|52
|Slovakia
|391,038
|+12
|12,441
|+2
|377,282
|1,315
|44
|71,590
|2,278
|2,893,322
|529,703
|5,462,155
|53
|Panama
|387,842
|6,444
|371,984
|9,414
|105
|88,568
|1,472
|2,798,926
|639,164
|4,379,039
|54
|Tunisia
|368,908
|13,515
|321,485
|33,908
|424
|30,908
|1,132
|1,562,828
|130,936
|11,935,816
|55
|Croatia
|358,563
|8,132
|349,244
|1,187
|35
|87,858
|1,993
|2,078,716
|509,342
|4,081,179
|56
|Georgia
|354,276
|+311
|5,060
|+12
|340,328
|8,888
|88,972
|1,271
|5,370,271
|1,348,675
|3,981,888
|57
|Costa Rica
|339,900
|4,322
|261,195
|74,383
|495
|66,151
|841
|1,328,762
|258,604
|5,138,218
|58
|Uruguay
|338,513
|4,995
|300,119
|33,399
|460
|97,130
|1,433
|2,541,452
|729,221
|3,485,160
|59
|Azerbaijan
|335,171
|4,953
|328,580
|1,638
|32,777
|484
|3,622,499
|354,250
|10,225,820
|60
|Kuwait
|327,963
|1,820
|310,095
|16,048
|170
|75,736
|420
|2,752,544
|635,640
|4,330,351
|61
|Palestine
|311,534
|3,533
|303,813
|4,188
|18
|59,757
|678
|1,859,716
|356,720
|5,213,373
|62
|Dominican Republic
|308,650
|3,707
|251,689
|53,254
|475
|28,185
|339
|1,622,856
|148,192
|10,951,015
|63
|Denmark
|289,874
|2,525
|278,256
|9,093
|20
|49,879
|434
|62,426,140
|10,741,705
|5,811,567
|64
|Lithuania
|277,812
|+66
|4,342
|+3
|263,442
|10,028
|97
|103,426
|1,616
|3,604,579
|1,341,943
|2,686,090
|65
|Ethiopia
|274,187
|4,242
|250,664
|19,281
|250
|2,331
|36
|2,786,990
|23,689
|117,650,776
|66
|Egypt
|273,182
|15,623
|201,038
|56,521
|90
|2,623
|150
|2,869,589
|27,550
|104,159,077
|67
|Guatemala
|271,703
|8,455
|246,426
|16,822
|5
|14,905
|464
|1,497,476
|82,148
|18,228,903
|68
|Ireland
|266,819
|4,941
|249,929
|11,949
|22
|53,470
|990
|4,729,538
|947,794
|4,990,047
|69
|Bahrain
|258,731
|1,221
|244,579
|12,931
|299
|147,239
|695
|4,817,158
|2,741,363
|1,757,213
|70
|Slovenia
|256,443
|4,404
|249,232
|2,807
|44
|123,337
|2,118
|1,317,659
|633,731
|2,079,210
|71
|Moldova
|255,797
|6,154
|248,671
|972
|58
|63,551
|1,529
|1,178,531
|292,799
|4,025,050
|72
|Venezuela
|251,686
|2,829
|231,558
|17,299
|287
|8,875
|100
|3,359,014
|118,445
|28,359,334
|73
|Honduras
|247,728
|+654
|6,631
|+25
|88,164
|152,933
|556
|24,641
|660
|752,488
|74,847
|10,053,662
|74
|Oman
|236,440
|+1,806
|2,532
|+19
|211,494
|22,414
|373
|45,216
|484
|1,550,000
|296,415
|5,229,157
|75
|Armenia
|223,723
|+41
|4,488
|+4
|215,228
|4,007
|75,366
|1,512
|1,127,455
|379,806
|2,968,503
|76
|Sri Lanka
|223,638
|2,136
|188,547
|32,955
|10,403
|99
|3,633,410
|169,008
|21,498,475
|77
|Qatar
|219,730
|577
|216,944
|2,209
|87
|78,257
|205
|2,080,535
|740,983
|2,807,805
|78
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|204,597
|9,479
|177,122
|17,996
|62,733
|2,906
|1,000,580
|306,794
|3,261,402
|79
|Thailand
|199,264
|+3,355
|1,466
|+17
|157,944
|39,854
|1,169
|2,848
|21
|8,124,896
|116,126
|69,966,304
|80
|Libya
|189,059
|3,161
|174,666
|11,232
|27,165
|454
|1,067,447
|153,374
|6,959,763
|81
|Kenya
|175,337
|3,410
|120,208
|51,719
|113
|3,194
|62
|1,866,825
|34,010
|54,889,933
|82
|Nigeria
|167,066
|2,117
|163,463
|1,486
|11
|792
|10
|2,180,444
|10,336
|210,960,841
|83
|Cuba
|157,708
|1,087
|149,759
|6,862
|151
|13,932
|96
|4,615,925
|407,766
|11,320,046
|84
|North Macedonia
|155,536
|5,471
|149,628
|437
|25
|74,659
|2,626
|834,099
|400,375
|2,083,293
|85
|S. Korea
|148,273
|+399
|1,988
|+3
|139,022
|7,263
|153
|2,890
|39
|10,165,497
|198,115
|51,311,102
|86
|Myanmar
|145,603
|3,244
|132,928
|9,431
|2,659
|59
|2,648,234
|48,364
|54,755,822
|87
|Latvia
|136,030
|2,456
|130,728
|2,846
|51
|72,886
|1,316
|2,785,377
|1,492,431
|1,866,336
|88
|Algeria
|133,388
|3,571
|92,852
|36,965
|25
|2,991
|80
|230,861
|5,176
|44,599,802
|89
|Albania
|132,459
|2,453
|129,842
|164
|18
|46,076
|853
|757,667
|263,554
|2,874,810
|90
|Estonia
|130,538
|+28
|1,266
|125,798
|3,474
|9
|98,342
|954
|1,474,832
|1,111,082
|1,327,383
|91
|Norway
|128,046
|789
|88,952
|38,305
|11
|23,445
|144
|5,847,413
|1,070,672
|5,461,443
|92
|Zambia
|111,746
|1,389
|97,756
|12,601
|580
|5,922
|74
|1,690,749
|89,603
|18,869,309
|93
|Kyrgyzstan
|110,829
|+459
|1,899
|+9
|102,890
|6,040
|102
|16,726
|287
|1,196,570
|180,586
|6,626,026
|94
|Uzbekistan
|103,813
|+303
|708
|99,733
|3,372
|23
|3,060
|21
|1,377,915
|40,612
|33,928,361
|95
|Montenegro
|99,956
|1,601
|97,930
|425
|60
|159,130
|2,549
|430,581
|685,484
|628,142
|96
|Ghana
|94,493
|789
|92,589
|1,115
|5
|2,982
|25
|1,208,386
|38,137
|31,685,741
|97
|Finland
|93,821
|964
|46,000
|46,857
|9
|16,908
|174
|5,208,330
|938,625
|5,548,896
|98
|Afghanistan
|93,272
|+1,804
|3,683
|+71
|61,706
|27,883
|1,124
|2,346
|93
|533,222
|13,412
|39,756,227
|99
|China
|91,451
|+23
|4,636
|86,344
|471
|13
|64
|3
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|100
|Cameroon
|80,090
|1,310
|77,305
|1,475
|152
|2,948
|48
|1,718,937
|63,267
|27,169,389
|101
|Mongolia
|78,347
|+2,263
|369
|+4
|57,025
|20,953
|126
|23,540
|111
|3,071,861
|922,969
|3,328,240
|102
|El Salvador
|75,351
|2,299
|+4
|70,150
|2,902
|18
|11,562
|353
|1,017,902
|156,185
|6,517,265
|103
|Cyprus
|73,190
|373
|71,538
|1,279
|12
|60,204
|307
|7,214,092
|5,934,130
|1,215,695
|104
|Mozambique
|71,538
|841
|69,881
|816
|17
|2,230
|26
|568,101
|17,708
|32,080,922
|105
|Luxembourg
|70,406
|818
|68,943
|645
|3
|110,769
|1,287
|2,972,258
|4,676,207
|635,613
|106
|Maldives
|70,301
|197
|60,769
|9,335
|90
|127,925
|358
|931,859
|1,695,683
|549,548
|107
|Namibia
|65,089
|995
|54,535
|9,559
|61
|25,185
|385
|468,538
|181,294
|2,584,416
|108
|Singapore
|62,301
|+25
|34
|61,869
|398
|1
|10,570
|6
|12,366,898
|2,098,226
|5,893,977
|109
|Uganda
|61,977
|428
|48,160
|13,389
|24
|1,316
|9
|1,196,926
|25,412
|47,101,246
|110
|Botswana
|59,480
|896
|55,617
|2,967
|1
|24,820
|374
|1,203,796
|502,315
|2,396,497
|111
|Jamaica
|49,277
|997
|27,542
|20,738
|11
|16,572
|335
|405,589
|136,404
|2,973,435
|112
|Ivory Coast
|47,662
|306
|47,178
|178
|1,766
|11
|654,588
|24,249
|26,994,667
|113
|Senegal
|41,998
|1,154
|40,536
|308
|8
|2,447
|67
|538,569
|31,385
|17,160,096
|114
|Madagascar
|41,933
|887
|40,239
|807
|97
|1,478
|31
|208,250
|7,342
|28,362,583
|115
|Zimbabwe
|39,959
|1,632
|37,004
|1,323
|2
|2,652
|108
|596,620
|39,596
|15,067,729
|116
|Cambodia
|38,969
|+542
|348
|+13
|32,967
|5,654
|2,301
|21
|1,243,914
|73,439
|16,938,033
|117
|Angola
|36,705
|831
|30,282
|5,592
|11
|1,085
|25
|598,634
|17,696
|33,829,111
|118
|Sudan
|36,304
|2,732
|29,994
|3,578
|810
|61
|232,965
|5,198
|44,815,801
|119
|DRC
|35,228
|834
|27,825
|6,569
|382
|9
|172,823
|1,876
|92,126,284
|120
|Malawi
|34,485
|1,159
|32,725
|601
|12
|1,760
|59
|252,527
|12,886
|19,596,264
|121
|Cabo Verde
|31,615
|275
|30,393
|947
|23
|56,284
|490
|162,943
|290,084
|561,709
|122
|Malta
|30,581
|419
|30,103
|59
|69,085
|947
|953,096
|2,153,111
|442,660
|123
|Australia
|30,262
|+14
|910
|29,189
|163
|1
|1,174
|35
|19,328,463
|749,741
|25,780,184
|124
|Trinidad and Tobago
|28,723
|670
|18,804
|9,249
|22
|20,461
|477
|208,400
|148,455
|1,403,791
|125
|Rwanda
|28,373
|370
|26,341
|1,662
|7
|2,141
|28
|1,505,711
|113,594
|13,255,192
|126
|Réunion
|27,235
|212
|25,088
|1,935
|35
|30,215
|235
|102,720
|113,959
|901,373
|127
|French Guiana
|25,506
|133
|9,995
|15,378
|33
|83,357
|435
|266,705
|871,628
|305,985
|128
|Syria
|24,814
|1,810
|21,675
|1,329
|1,386
|101
|103,566
|5,785
|17,901,892
|129
|Gabon
|24,736
|156
|23,741
|839
|17
|10,871
|69
|839,236
|368,845
|2,275,311
|130
|Guinea
|23,398
|167
|21,488
|1,743
|24
|1,737
|12
|460,401
|34,183
|13,468,696
|131
|Mayotte
|20,176
|173
|2,964
|17,039
|6
|72,308
|620
|176,919
|634,055
|279,028
|132
|Mauritania
|20,073
|475
|19,142
|456
|16
|4,213
|100
|284,418
|59,690
|4,764,933
|133
|French Polynesia
|18,930
|142
|18,749
|39
|1
|67,021
|503
|26,355
|93,309
|282,449
|134
|Eswatini
|18,736
|676
|17,949
|111
|10
|15,993
|577
|217,409
|185,574
|1,171,548
|135
|Guyana
|18,386
|426
|16,280
|1,680
|23
|23,269
|539
|169,475
|214,484
|790,154
|136
|Suriname
|18,372
|404
|13,927
|4,041
|33
|31,054
|683
|70,568
|119,280
|591,615
|137
|Papua New Guinea
|16,682
|165
|16,017
|500
|7
|1,832
|18
|126,627
|13,904
|9,107,242
|138
|Guadeloupe
|16,608
|225
|2,250
|14,133
|23
|41,500
|562
|212,247
|530,367
|400,189
|139
|Haiti
|16,356
|352
|12,560
|3,444
|1,418
|31
|79,217
|6,868
|11,534,196
|140
|Somalia
|14,817
|774
|7,043
|7,000
|908
|47
|139,852
|8,574
|16,311,234
|141
|Mali
|14,350
|523
|9,959
|3,868
|690
|25
|306,591
|14,740
|20,800,555
|142
|Andorra
|13,813
|127
|13,591
|95
|3
|178,504
|1,641
|193,595
|2,501,809
|77,382
|143
|Togo
|13,627
|126
|13,305
|196
|1,610
|15
|346,459
|40,943
|8,461,895
|144
|Burkina Faso
|13,459
|167
|13,272
|20
|628
|8
|192,022
|8,955
|21,443,711
|145
|Tajikistan
|13,308
|90
|13,218
|0
|1,366
|9
|9,739,940
|146
|Taiwan
|13,106
|+185
|452
|+15
|1,133
|11,521
|549
|19
|1,491,078
|62,499
|23,857,718
|147
|Seychelles
|12,973
|46
|11,634
|1,293
|131,140
|465
|21,504
|217,377
|98,925
|148
|Belize
|12,938
|325
|12,463
|150
|2
|31,989
|804
|140,905
|348,384
|404,453
|149
|Curaçao
|12,295
|123
|12,140
|32
|4
|74,637
|747
|119,639
|726,273
|164,730
|150
|Congo
|12,121
|160
|11,211
|750
|2,147
|28
|158,304
|28,037
|5,646,261
|151
|Martinique
|12,110
|98
|98
|11,914
|5
|32,294
|261
|186,858
|498,304
|374,988
|152
|Bahamas
|12,092
|236
|11,081
|775
|3
|30,473
|595
|101,084
|254,744
|396,806
|153
|Hong Kong
|11,878
|210
|11,598
|70
|1
|1,572
|28
|16,710,131
|2,211,897
|7,554,659
|154
|Djibouti
|11,572
|154
|11,401
|17
|11,554
|154
|164,436
|164,173
|1,001,600
|155
|Aruba
|11,080
|107
|10,953
|20
|14
|103,362
|998
|171,004
|1,595,246
|107,196
|156
|Lesotho
|10,921
|326
|6,443
|4,152
|5,060
|151
|101,778
|47,155
|2,158,354
|157
|Vietnam
|10,730
|+192
|59
|3,998
|6,673
|109
|0.6
|6,282,417
|63,996
|98,168,910
|158
|South Sudan
|10,688
|115
|10,514
|59
|944
|10
|164,472
|14,532
|11,318,052
|159
|Equatorial Guinea
|8,650
|120
|8,413
|117
|1
|5,980
|83
|149,330
|103,245
|1,446,371
|160
|Timor-Leste
|8,285
|18
|6,731
|1,536
|6,173
|13
|92,122
|68,636
|1,342,183
|161
|Benin
|8,109
|102
|7,979
|28
|5
|653
|8
|604,310
|48,646
|12,422,712
|162
|Nicaragua
|7,662
|188
|4,225
|3,249
|1,144
|28
|6,699,217
|163
|CAR
|7,101
|98
|6,859
|144
|2
|1,446
|20
|54,814
|11,166
|4,909,188
|164
|Yemen
|6,862
|1,349
|3,743
|1,770
|23
|225
|44
|81,417
|2,674
|30,446,368
|165
|Iceland
|6,616
|30
|6,543
|43
|1
|19,269
|87
|702,154
|2,045,045
|343,344
|166
|Gambia
|6,016
|180
|5,822
|14
|3
|2,425
|73
|81,795
|32,973
|2,480,669
|167
|Niger
|5,446
|192
|5,161
|93
|2
|218
|8
|111,417
|4,451
|25,030,547
|168
|Saint Lucia
|5,179
|80
|4,984
|115
|1
|28,082
|434
|50,412
|273,348
|184,424
|169
|San Marino
|5,090
|90
|4,998
|2
|149,710
|2,647
|66,865
|1,966,675
|33,999
|170
|Burundi
|5,013
|8
|773
|4,232
|410
|0.7
|309,390
|25,309
|12,224,446
|171
|Chad
|4,942
|174
|4,767
|1
|293
|10
|122,575
|7,266
|16,870,096
|172
|Eritrea
|4,848
|16
|4,278
|554
|1,349
|4
|23,693
|6,594
|3,592,892
|173
|Sierra Leone
|4,388
|82
|3,181
|1,125
|540
|10
|153,646
|18,898
|8,130,270
|174
|Gibraltar
|4,312
|94
|4,203
|15
|128,025
|2,791
|264,893
|7,864,761
|33,681
|175
|Channel Islands
|4,099
|86
|3,956
|57
|23,372
|490
|454,413
|2,590,990
|175,382
|176
|Barbados
|4,036
|47
|3,971
|18
|14,028
|163
|176,195
|612,407
|287,709
|177
|Comoros
|3,899
|146
|3,736
|17
|4,395
|165
|887,100
|178
|Guinea-Bissau
|3,803
|69
|3,548
|186
|4
|1,890
|34
|70,423
|35,003
|2,011,909
|179
|Liechtenstein
|3,026
|59
|2,948
|19
|3
|79,148
|1,543
|45,301
|1,184,897
|38,232
|180
|New Zealand
|2,709
|+1
|26
|2,656
|27
|542
|5
|2,195,282
|438,872
|5,002,100
|181
|Liberia
|2,535
|93
|2,094
|348
|2
|490
|18
|112,194
|21,701
|5,169,900
|182
|Monaco
|2,525
|33
|2,473
|19
|1
|63,914
|835
|51,953
|1,315,066
|39,506
|183
|Sint Maarten
|2,522
|31
|2,419
|72
|2
|58,195
|715
|28,642
|660,913
|43,337
|184
|Bermuda
|2,497
|33
|2,455
|9
|7
|40,236
|532
|284,965
|4,591,840
|62,059
|185
|Turks and Caicos
|2,423
|18
|2,389
|16
|2
|61,791
|459
|94,789
|2,417,285
|39,213
|186
|Sao Tome and Principe
|2,358
|37
|2,307
|14
|10,574
|166
|14,270
|63,989
|223,007
|187
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|2,156
|12
|1,898
|246
|2
|19,375
|108
|51,239
|460,472
|111,275
|188
|Saint Martin
|2,040
|12
|1,399
|629
|7
|51,922
|305
|27,588
|702,163
|39,290
|189
|Laos
|2,010
|+14
|3
|1,880
|127
|273
|0.4
|271,475
|36,808
|7,375,497
|190
|Bhutan
|1,813
|1
|1,467
|345
|2,325
|1
|798,573
|1,024,259
|779,659
|191
|Mauritius
|1,680
|18
|1,256
|406
|1,319
|14
|358,675
|281,585
|1,273,773
|192
|Caribbean Netherlands
|1,619
|17
|1,598
|4
|61,201
|643
|8,550
|323,203
|26,454
|193
|Isle of Man
|1,599
|29
|1,566
|4
|1
|18,711
|339
|66,925
|783,115
|85,460
|194
|Antigua and Barbuda
|1,263
|42
|1,214
|7
|12,797
|426
|16,700
|169,203
|98,698
|195
|Fiji
|1,118
|4
|312
|802
|2
|1,239
|4
|150,533
|166,776
|902,606
|196
|St. Barth
|1,005
|1
|462
|542
|101,454
|101
|26,385
|2,663,537
|9,906
|197
|Faeroe Islands
|757
|+1
|1
|727
|29
|15,437
|20
|293,309
|5,981,137
|49,039
|198
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|199
|Cayman Islands
|592
|2
|578
|12
|8,909
|30
|100,813
|1,517,057
|66,453
|200
|Tanzania
|509
|21
|183
|305
|7
|8
|0.3
|61,337,912
|201
|Wallis and Futuna
|445
|7
|438
|0
|40,268
|633
|20,508
|1,855,760
|11,051
|202
|Brunei
|248
|3
|239
|6
|562
|7
|133,432
|302,258
|441,450
|203
|British Virgin Islands
|248
|1
|209
|38
|8,152
|33
|39,777
|1,307,508
|30,422
|204
|Dominica
|189
|188
|1
|2,619
|17,447
|241,796
|72,156
|205
|Grenada
|161
|1
|160
|0
|1,425
|9
|28,684
|253,800
|113,018
|206
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|155
|61
|94
|1
|2,894
|19,124
|357,084
|53,556
|207
|New Caledonia
|128
|58
|70
|444
|33,057
|114,741
|288,100
|208
|Anguilla
|109
|109
|0
|7,204
|22,201
|1,467,350
|15,130
|209
|Falkland Islands
|63
|63
|0
|17,622
|7,307
|2,043,916
|3,575
|210
|Macao
|52
|51
|1
|79
|4,483
|6,816
|657,716
|211
|Greenland
|44
|40
|4
|774
|26,882
|472,742
|56,864
|212
|Vatican City
|27
|27
|0
|33,624
|803
|213
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|25
|25
|0
|4,335
|5,736
|994,625
|5,767
|214
|Montserrat
|20
|1
|19
|0
|4,004
|200
|1,408
|281,882
|4,995
|215
|Solomon Islands
|20
|20
|0
|28
|4,500
|6,403
|702,780
|216
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|1
|16
|2
|611,198
|217
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|218
|Vanuatu
|4
|1
|3
|0
|13
|3
|23,000
|73,267
|313,921
|219
|Marshall Islands
|4
|4
|0
|67
|59,569
|220
|Samoa
|3
|3
|0
|15
|199,665
|221
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|328
|6,094
|222
|Micronesia
|1
|1
|0
|9
|116,166
|Total:
|176,751,423
|+43,756
|3,820,288
|+883
|160,802,596
|12,128,539
|84,951
|22,675.6
|490.1