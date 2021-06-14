People wearing face masks wait at a traffic junction as Mexico City’s authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

About a quarter of Mexico’s 126 million people are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, far more than the country’s confirmed infections.

The 2020 National Health and Nutrition Survey (Ensanut) showed that about 31.1 million people have had the virus, the ministry said in a statement, citing Tonatiuh Barrientos, an official at the National Institute of Public Health.

The estimate was given as the country recorded 3,282 new cases and 243 more fatalities, taking its total number of confirmed infections to 2,448,820 and the death toll to 229,823.

The government has said previously the real number of cases was likely to be significantly higher.

According to Barrientos, not all of the people in the survey’s estimate necessarily showed symptoms. The survey was based on interviews with people at 13,910 households between Aug. 17 and Nov. 14 last year, and confirmed preliminary results released in December. read more

Separate data published in March suggested Mexico’s actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure. read more

Brazil reports 1,129 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 40,000 cases

A cleaning worker prepares to disinfect an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) ambulance after taking a suspected COVID-19 patient, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Moacyr do Carmo hospital in Duque de Caxias near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Brazil reported 1,129 COVID-19 deaths and 37,948 new coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Nearly 490,000 people in the country have died from the virus during the pandemic, with 17.4 million people infected, the data show.

WORLD STATS

Coronavirus Cases: 176,751,423 view by country Deaths: 3,820,288 Recovered: 160,802,596