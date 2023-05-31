Mexico to Discuss Migration, Central America Investment with U.S. Homeland Security Advisor

- Advertisement -
MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to discuss migration and investment in Central America in a meeting Tuesday with U.S. Homeland Security advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Mexico’s top diplomat said.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters Mexican leaders would “review” plans on migration regarding visas and a drop in arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border after the end of a U.S. health policy called Title 42.
“The other point is investment in Central America,” Ebrard said. “Other topics will probably come out of that too,” he added.
Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito
