Mexico on Wednesday registered 424 deaths from Covid-19 – the highest number of fatalities the country has recorded so far in a single day. It also reported 2,248 new infections.

Last week, officials said Mexico had reached “the peak moment” of its outbreak after it recorded its largest one-day rise in cases.

It now has 56,594 confirmed cases, and 6,090 deaths.

The record daily death toll comes as the country eases lockdown measures and reopens the economy, particularly factories near the border with the US.