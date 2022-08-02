Mexico:’Transformation of the Body’ – Crypt Sheds Light on Mayan Death Ritual

OCOSINGO, Mexico, Aug 1 (Reuters) – The pyramids of the ancient Mayan city of Tonina rise high above the jungle of southeastern Mexico, but deep under the site’s most important pyramid a once-forgotten crypt is shining new light on the rites and rituals of this civilization.

Inside the chamber, discovered in 2020 and likely built between the 7th and 8th centuries, archeologists found 400 vessels containing human ashes mixed with rubber and roots.