Mia Mottley Named Among TIME Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Influential People

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has been listed among the 100 most influential people in the 2022 TIME100, the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In the TIME article written by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Okonjo-Iweala, Prime Minister Mottley, who led her ruling Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to clean sweeps of the last two general elections in her country, has been described as “bold, fearless, and possessing a great intellect and wit, the Prime Minister is a brilliant politician who knows how to shake things up.”

The article highlighted Mottley’s riveting speeches at COP26 in Glasgow late last year, when she chided the world’s leaders for not working more diligently to limit the potentially catastrophic impacts of climate change.

It further noted Mottley’s work as chair of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s Development Committee, where she reminded the world’s finance gurus that the level of a country’s per capita income may not always be the best measure of its wealth.

“The Prime Minister strides boldly on the world stage. She is an embodiment of our conscience, reminding us all to treat our planet, and therefore one another, with love, dignity, and care,” Okonjo-Iweala wrote, lauding Mia Mottley, the first woman to head a government in Barbados, as a Barbadian icon.

CMC