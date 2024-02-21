Mia Mottley On The Money In Munich, Calling For Different Deal For Islands, Poor Countries.

- Advertisement -

Countries on the front lines of climate change should have their debt forgiven, the prime minister of Barbados told POLITICO magazine as she continues to try to push an issue long considered taboo into mainstream discourse.

“We need to have a different deal for island countries and the poor countries of the world,” Mia Mottley told POLITICO and Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant in a recent interview at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

“Quite frankly, I think that we’re at a stage where we need another Jubilee moment — a debt cancellation policy,” she added, referring to a 1990s debt forgiveness campaign.

Mottley’s appeal does carry weight. The Barbados leader is influential in her own region, and has spent the last few years leading a global push to transform the way global financial institutions help developing countries — and particularly vulnerable nations like hers — access the money needed to combat climate change. Her reform drive, embraced by French President Emmanuel Macron, calls for measures such as boosting World Bank lending or adding disaster clauses so countries devastated by climate disasters can prioritize reconstruction over debt repayments. But in the face of worsening climate impacts — Barbados struggles with water scarcity and increasingly ferocious storms — making more money available isn’t enough, she says. High debt levels are already forcing many vulnerable countries to spend more on servicing their debts than on preparing for climate impacts or even basic social services. If a climate disaster hits, the reconstruction bill sends debt levels soaring even higher. Until now, Mottley’s reform campaign, known as the Bridgetown Initiative, has often raised the issue of high debt but focused largely on improving lending and liquidity instead of outright debt cancelation. She has pointed out that some countries are spending more on servicing debt than on health care. “She understands that a plethora of solutions will be needed,” said Dileimy Orozco, a senior adviser on sustainable finance at think tank E3G. “I think what she’s doing is us[ing] her position to try to elevate the voices of other countries … because the debt issues are becoming more and more difficult for many economies, and there’s no other way out.”

Small island countries have long called for debt relief, noted Michai Robertson, a research fellow at ODI who has served as a climate finance advisor to island nations. “I always envisioned the Bridgetown Initiative as a first step,” he said, helping “ease people into the discussion.” Tackling debt distress is a matter of climate justice, Mottley argued, given that wealthy countries are disproportionately responsible for global warming while poorer countries are disproportionally affected by climate change. These climate-damaged countries, she said, are being told that to rebuild they must borrow at a “high premium, and that I must now, in borrowing, crowd out myself from being able to borrow to build schools, and to build hospitals.” The practice, she added, “really is the injustice of the post-independence world.” It’s not just global financial practices Mottley wants to change — it’s also how often officials get together to talk about these issues. Over the weekend at the Munich Security Conference, Mottley told the audience that she wants heads of state and government to convene climate summits not once a year, but two to three times. Not necessarily more COPs — the annual U.N. climate summit — but certainly more high-level gatherings. “I think 12 months is too long a period for us to wait now to determine whether we’ve failed or succeeded in decision making and in execution,” she said, “because the window for effective action is narrowing.” She added: “You don’t need the theatrics of the COP. You do need countries coming to the table.” One idea is to delegate decision-making authority to regional bodies, Mottley suggested, “because 193 states sitting at a table will always be difficult.” Dutch Climate Minister Rob Jetten, who met Mottley at the airport to discuss water management and finance issues, concurred: “If you want to make sure that we have new forms of insurance, financing, debt relief programs, etc., then you will have to meet each other a lot in the upcoming years because otherwise, we will be too late.” Mottley also warned that preparing countries to handle climate shocks should get more attention than “sexy” issues like climate disaster funding, which is the focus of an ongoing global effort to erect a fund for communities to rebuild after extreme weather events. Sources: Politico, UN, Wikipedia.