Prime Minister of Barbados, the Rt. Hon. Mia Amor Mottley and President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on December 11, 2019.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was the special guest during this year’s 56th Jamhuri Day fete at the Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya/

Mottley will deliver her message as the designated special guest as President Uhuru Kenyatta leads the occasion set to be attended by over 30,000 people.

The event will feature military parades by the three divisions of the Kenya Defence Forces – the Army, Navy and Air Force.

High ranking government officials including Deputy President William Ruto will accompany President Kenyatta to the national event at Nyayo and thereafter a State reception at State House.