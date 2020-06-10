After being postponed for more than a week, Miami-Dade’s beaches will finally reopen today, June 10.
The county’s beaches were initially set to reopen on June 1 but a series of protests throughout the state resulted in a countywide curfew and the postponement of the reopening of beaches. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, on Monday, lifted the curfew and announced that beaches would reopen.
The county has outlined the specific guidelines for reopening:
Requirements:
- No groups of more than 10 people
- Beachgoers must have facial coverings available (must be worn when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household)
- Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and concessions
- No coolers
- No floats
Activities Permitted:
- Walking (with face covering if social distancing cannot be maintained) and jogging (with face covering lowered and with joggers maintaining a social distance of 12 to 15 feet)
- Established pathways will be made one-way
- Swimming/surfing (body, kite)/paddle-boarding/kayaking
- Sunbathing or sitting on individually-owned beach chairs and/or beach towels, where permitted – a minimum of 6 feet apart
- Eating among members of the same household (up to 10 people)
- Outdoor showers may be used as long as social distancing is maintained; mark the approach leading to outdoor shower pads to enforce 6 feet social distancing amongst beachgoers waiting to use the showers
- If surf or beach conditions at a beach become too dangerous, it will be closed for water activities
Activities not Permitted:
- No shared equipment (i.e. beach chairs, umbrellas, coolers, ) among people from different households
- No canopies or tents
- No organized or group activities and athletics involving groups of two or more (for example, volleyball, football, soccer, frisbee, paddle ball, )
- No gatherings of people from different households, unless social distancing guidelines are maintained – group size shall not exceed 10 persons at any time
- Areas of social gathering in beach parks, including bathhouses (changing rooms), picnic pavilions, playgrounds are not to be accessible
- No special events, including group picnics
- No use of exercise equipment and playgrounds
- No dogs/pets on the beach
- No fishing on the beach, except at areas specifically designated and while following social distance guidelines
- Eliminate the use of common water fountains and interactive displays