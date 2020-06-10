After being postponed for more than a week, Miami-Dade’s beaches will finally reopen today, June 10.

The county’s beaches were initially set to reopen on June 1 but a series of protests throughout the state resulted in a countywide curfew and the postponement of the reopening of beaches. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, on Monday, lifted the curfew and announced that beaches would reopen.

The county has outlined the specific guidelines for reopening:

Requirements:

  • No groups of more than 10 people
  • Beachgoers must have facial coverings available (must be worn when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household)
  • Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and concessions
  • No coolers
  • No floats

Activities Permitted:

  • Walking (with face covering if social distancing cannot be maintained) and jogging (with face covering lowered and with joggers maintaining a social distance of 12 to 15 feet)
  • Established pathways will be made one-way
  • Swimming/surfing (body, kite)/paddle-boarding/kayaking
  • Sunbathing or sitting on individually-owned beach chairs and/or beach towels, where permitted – a minimum of 6 feet apart
  • Eating among members of the same household (up to 10 people)
  • Outdoor showers may be used as long as social distancing is maintained; mark the approach leading to outdoor shower pads to enforce 6 feet social distancing amongst beachgoers waiting to use the showers
  • If surf or beach conditions at a beach become too dangerous, it will be closed for water activities

Activities not Permitted:

  • No shared equipment (i.e. beach chairs, umbrellas, coolers, ) among people from different households
  • No canopies or tents
  • No organized or group activities and athletics involving groups of two or more (for example, volleyball, football, soccer, frisbee, paddle ball, )
  • No gatherings of people from different households, unless social distancing guidelines are maintained – group size shall not exceed 10 persons at any time
  • Areas of social gathering in beach parks, including bathhouses (changing rooms), picnic pavilions, playgrounds are not to be accessible
  • No special events, including group picnics
  • No use of exercise equipment and playgrounds
  • No dogs/pets on the beach
  • No fishing on the beach, except at areas specifically designated and while following social distance guidelines
  • Eliminate the use of common water fountains and interactive displays

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR