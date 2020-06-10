After being postponed for more than a week, Miami-Dade’s beaches will finally reopen today, June 10.

The county’s beaches were initially set to reopen on June 1 but a series of protests throughout the state resulted in a countywide curfew and the postponement of the reopening of beaches. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, on Monday, lifted the curfew and announced that beaches would reopen.

The county has outlined the specific guidelines for reopening:

Requirements:

No groups of more than 10 people

Beachgoers must have facial coverings available (must be worn when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be achieved, except for members of the same household)

Facial coverings must be worn in restrooms and concessions

No coolers

No floats

Activities Permitted:

Walking (with face covering if social distancing cannot be maintained) and jogging (with face covering lowered and with joggers maintaining a social distance of 12 to 15 feet)

Established pathways will be made one-way

Swimming/surfing (body, kite)/paddle-boarding/kayaking

Sunbathing or sitting on individually-owned beach chairs and/or beach towels, where permitted – a minimum of 6 feet apart

Eating among members of the same household (up to 10 people)

Outdoor showers may be used as long as social distancing is maintained; mark the approach leading to outdoor shower pads to enforce 6 feet social distancing amongst beachgoers waiting to use the showers

If surf or beach conditions at a beach become too dangerous, it will be closed for water activities

Activities not Permitted: