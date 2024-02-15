Mikyle Louis smashes maiden first class ton

- Advertisement -

Young Kittitian batsman Mikyle Louis made his mark on the regional cricket scene Wednesday as he smashed his maiden first-class century – 113 from 221 balls – for the Leeward Island Hurricanes against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, following up on his impressive fifty on debut last week.

In front of a gathering that featured his parents, family and friends, the young batsman brought up his century in style with a big shot over long on for six before he took off his helmet and raised his bat to applause.

Louis displayed his ability from the first ball, becoming popular for his graceful stroke play and composed attitude under duress. A key feature of his knock was the elegant straight drives and powerful pull shots. He showed maturity beyond his years, rotating the strike and taking advantage of loose deliveries, as the runs came easily off his bat. His collaboration with the experienced Jahmar Hamilton helped his team gain a commanding lead by adding significant runs to the scoreboard. At the end of Day 1, the Hurricanes were 299-6.

His brother, Jeremiah Louis, now a seasoned player for the Hurricanes, was the star in the first game in a loss to the West Indies Academy with an all-round performance, scoring 45 in the first innings, and collecting 5 for 29 and 3 for 41.