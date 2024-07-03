Mikyle Louis warms up on England Tour with a 50

- Advertisement -

Young cricket talent from the West Indies was on display at the Kent County Cricket Ground during their warm-up match against the First-Class Counties Select XI as part of their tour to England. Significantly, Mikyle Louis, the first Kittitian to wear the maroon regional side, put on an outstanding display. He smashed a half-century and gave the West Indies’ innings a vital foundation.

Zachary McCaskie, the opener for the West Indies, was lost early in the game, giving them a shaky start. After Harry Duke caught McCaskie off Josh Hull, he only managed to score two runs. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite left the pitch as soon as Hamza Shaikh caught John Turner’s delivery for four runs.

Mikyle Louis entered the pitch with composure, despite the early setbacks. Louis steadied the innings with remarkable skill and perseverance. He amassed a well-paced fifty runs off sixty-three balls, hitting two sixes and six fours before Ben McKinney trapped him off Turner’s bowling. His efforts helped the West Indies level the score and get back into the match.

Kirk McKenzie contributed an outstanding 73 runs from 85 balls to further fortify the innings. With 11 fours and 2 sixes in his inning, McKenzie demonstrated his aggressive yet methodical style of play. Sadly, Turner’s catch of him off the bowling of Bertie Foreman ended his innings.

The star of the day, however, was Alick Athanaze, who, up until press time, remained unbeaten with a brilliant 74 off 97 balls. His innings were a blend of precision and power, featuring 8 fours and 2 sixes. Athanaze was well-supported by Kavem Hodge, who also remained not out with a solid 57 runs off 69 balls. Together, they guided the West Indies to a competitive total of 271 for 4 in 54 overs, maintaining a run rate of 5.01.

The bowling for the First-Class Counties Select XI saw some noteworthy performances, particularly from John Turner, who took 2 wickets for 53 runs in his 11 overs. Josh Hull and Bertie Foreman chipped in with a wicket each, but the West Indies batsmen largely dominated the day.

The West Indies are eager to take on the next challenges because their middle order has laid a solid foundation. Mikyle Louis’s performance, thus far has put him in the driver’s seat to play as the second opener in the first test versus England starting on July 10.

Up until press time, his older brother Jeremiah, who was called up to the squad, had not yet had involvement in the warm-up game.