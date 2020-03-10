BBC- Millions of women in Mexico have taken part in a day-long strike to highlight rising levels of gender-based violence. The protest, dubbed “The Day Without Us”, saw women across the country stay home from work and school on Monday.

In Mexico City, few women could be seen on public transport, in major shopping areas or in restaurants and cafes.

An estimated 10 women are killed each day in Mexico and police are investigating more than 700 cases of “femicide”, the killing of women.

Many schools were closed as a result of the protest and female students boycotted university lectures.

“This is what a society without women would look like,” Jorge Luna, a 21-year-old employee at a cafe where only male staff turned up for work, told AFP news agency.

Some women who did choose to work wore purple ribbons or clothing to express solidarity with the action. Several newspapers featured purple-coloured pages and left empty spaces where women writers would normally have appeared.

The protest followed a huge demonstration in Mexico City on Sunday that marked International Women’s Day.

About 80,000 people took to the streets and there were clashes between police and protesters.

The rally began peacefully, but police said some groups threw petrol bombs and officers responded with tear gas. More than 60 people were injured.