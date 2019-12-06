H.E. Verna Mills presented her Letter of Commission to the President of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, accrediting her as the first Non-resident High Commissioner of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of Kenya Wednesday.

High Commissioner Mills, together with the Ambassador of Algeria and the High Commissioner of Bangladesh, was received and greeted by President Kenyatta in a brief ceremony held at the State House — the official residence of the President.

Following the ceremony, High Commissioner Mills will meet with several Cabinet Ministers over the next few days in an effort to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. High Commissioner Mills will also participate as the Head of Delegation in the Ninth ACP Summit, which will take place in Nairobi Dec. 6-10.

High Commissioner Mills will continue to operate out of Havana, where she is based in her role as Ambassador to Cuba.