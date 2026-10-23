Minister Brand highlights need for modernised postal service

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Nevis marked World Post Day on October 9, with Minister responsible for Posts in the Nevis Island Administration, Hon. Spencer Brand, highlighting the need to modernise the island’s postal service to meet changing customer expectations and support economic development.

Speaking in observance of World Post Day 2026 under the theme “One Postal Network, Infinite Possibilities,” Brand emphasised the importance of the postal network in connecting communities, supporting businesses and creating opportunities for residents. He noted that the postal service extends beyond the delivery of letters and packages, serving as an important part of the infrastructure that supports the economy and links Nevis to the wider world.

“The postal network is not simply about moving mail from one place to another. It is about creating connections and opening pathways to opportunity,” Brand said.

The minister explained that advances in technology, the growth of online shopping and changing patterns of communication, have transformed how people and businesses interact. These developments, he said, have also increased expectations for postal services that are efficient, reliable, secure and convenient.

For generations, the post office has played an important role in Nevisian life, connecting families, supporting businesses and facilitating the movement of correspondence and packages. However, Brand said the service must continue to evolve to keep pace with the needs of the public. He stressed that residents should be able to access goods from international markets and receive them through a dependable and responsive postal system.

According to Brand, technology can help improve service delivery through better package tracking, more efficient mail processing, improved customer communication and greater access to digital services.

As the minister responsible for Posts, he acknowledged that modernisation must be a priority for the future of the island’s postal network, while emphasising that improvements must also focus on the employees responsible for delivering the service. He said postal workers must be equipped with the necessary training, tools and working environment to provide quality service. Listening to customers, understanding their needs and continually identifying areas for improvement would also be essential.

At the same time, Brand stressed the importance of preserving the values that have earned the public’s confidence in the postal service over the years, including trust, reliability, accessibility and personal service.

Looking ahead, he said the focus must be on ensuring that the postal service is positioned to benefit from advances in technology, logistics and e-commerce while continuing to meet the expectations of residents and businesses.

Brand also used the occasion to recognise the contribution of postal employees across Nevis, expressing appreciation for their dedication and professionalism.

“Every day, you help keep our island connected,” he said, acknowledging the work involved in processing mail, handling packages, assisting customers and ensuring deliveries reach their destinations.

On behalf of the Nevis Island Administration and in his capacity as minister responsible for Posts, Brand extended sincere thanks to postal workers for their continued service to families, businesses and communities throughout the island.

He concluded by encouraging residents to celebrate the history and contribution of the postal service while embracing the opportunities available through innovation and stronger partnerships.

World Post Day is observed internationally each year on October 9 to recognise the role of postal services in connecting people and supporting communication, commerce and development.