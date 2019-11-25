Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), urged communities on Nevis planning on hosting Christmas tree lighting activities to notify the Department of Community Development of their plans for addition to the department’s official list at a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

The Minister made the call after announcing the date for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Memorial Square in Charlestown, this year dubbed “Christmas in the Capital.”

“We are getting close to the Christmas season and I am sure those of us who would have been passing through Charlestown would realise that in the heart of the city, right there at the Memorial Square is a buzz of activity and we are getting prepared for what I call our national tree lighting and that will be taking place on Wednesday 4th December,” he said.“I would also like to encourage the communities that are doing their respective lightings to kindly, if you haven’t done so yet, to inform the Department of Community Development as they compile their list, and at least know what is taking place across the island.”

The department’s list of tree lighting activities currently stands at 27, comparable to the list in 2018, however, the department is open to receiving additional notifications throughout the month of December.

“I want to applaud the efforts of the Department of Community Development for organising this activity. So, I want to take this opportunity now to invite all of Nevis to Charlestown on the evening of Wednesday 4th December when we will have a spectacle in town once again,” he added. “Last year was spectacular and we expect it to be even better this year and so we are inviting folks out on the 4th December to start off the Christmas season with a bang with our national tree lighting.” The department’s list of tree lighting activities currently stands at 27, comparable to the list in 2018, however, the department is open to receiving additional notifications throughout the month of December.

Members of the community wishing to register tree lighting activities with the department can visit the office upstairs the Henville Building on Main Street in Charlestown between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or call 469-5521 ex. 2185 and ask for Ms. Shaniqua Tyrell.