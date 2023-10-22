Minister Duggins Congratulates 40/40 Booster Grant Winners

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – At a ceremony on October 19 at the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship at Port Zante, the Honourable Samal Duggins, congratulated the 40 exceptional individuals selected for the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship 40/40 Booster Grant programme.

“Congratulations to all recipients. Just like you, I understand the challenges that small businesses face, with access to finance at the forefront of those challenges,” Minister Duggins noted. “But together, we will overcome these hurdles and pave the way for success. This grant is just the beginning of our commitment to empower small business owners.”

The 40/40 Booster Grant is a testament to the Ministry’s dedication to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. By providing this financial boost, the Ministry aims to not only help these businesses flourish but also to fuel the Federation’s economic growth.

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) St. Kitts played a pivotal role in this initiative, collaborating closely with the Ministry to identify deserving recipients and provide essential resources for their growth.

This programme aligns perfectly with the ministry’s vision of building businesses, fueling innovation, and promoting entrepreneurial growth. Minister Duggins said that the Ministry is committed to fostering an environment where small businesses can thrive, innovate, and contribute significantly to our nation’s prosperity.

“Congratulations again to the 40 outstanding grant recipients. Your success stories will serve as an inspiration to others, and together, we will continue to build a prosperous future,” he said.

The 40/40 Booster Grant Programme was introduced in celebration of St, Kitts and Nevis’ 40th Independence Anniversary in September.