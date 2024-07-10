Minister For Grand Bahama Packs The Island’s Time Capsule: An Archipelago Event To Mark The 51st Bahamas Independence Anniversary

- Advertisement -

Freeport, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas

– Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, participated in packing a time capsule on Thursday, July 4, in the Collab Unit of the Ministry for Grand Bahama as part of the 51st Anniversary of Bahamas Independence activities.

National Time Capsule Packing Day, coordinated by the National Independence Secretariat, was observed on July 1, 2024.

With items such as a Bahamian Flag, the newly minted 25-cent coin, a 15-cent coin, a commemorative T-shirt from the 50th anniversary of Independence in 2023, a newspaper from the 50th anniversary celebrations, and other memorabilia — the Minister remarked it was an event taking place on various islands around the archipelago.

On each Family Island time capsules are packed with historical items wrapped in archival materials for long-time preservation, so future generations could have a picture of these current times.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis, conducted a similar exercise on National Time Capsule Packing Day at the Office of the Prime Minister. He, assisted by school children, assembled historical items and wrapped them in archival paper to be placed in the New Providence Time Capsule. Officials of the National Independence Secretariat, and the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation were present.

Minister Moxey said with Grand Bahama wanting to be the Home of Events and Entertainment, Innovation, Maritime and Logistics, “in 25 years, we want to see that we have achieved that.” She continued, “I want to be there, with all of you, looking to see how well the items we have placed there have been preserved.”

The idea of packing the time capsule was presented by the National Independence Secretariat for the 50th Anniversary of Bahamas Independence (July 2023). Minister Moxey noted that on Grand Bahama, it was carried out not only in the City of Freeport, but also in the East and Western parts of the island.

The plan is to have the capsule planted and reopened in 25 years. Minister Moxey said, “I think it’s a great effort to be able to preserve some of what we have been able to create here in our country.”