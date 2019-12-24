The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is undertaking careful steps before implementing Universal Healthcare, Minister responsible for National Health Insurance, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said Dec. 17.

According to the Minister, the Cabinet has received implementation reports from the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for Universal Health Care (SKNNCUHC), including recommendations from the Health Economics Unit at the Centre for Health and Economics, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad. The Actuarial Report has also been presented to the Cabinet.

“We know what it is going to cost [to implement Universal Healthcare Coverage], but we have to engage our stakeholders in responding and determining when and how to implement it,” Minister Hamilton said. “We are not a dictatorship. We can just say we will do it tomorrow and don’t care, but we prefer to engage and consult and involve people in the process.”

The minister added the process is ongoing and is the best way to approach the introduction of a new national policy.

“We are deliberating, we are consulting, and we’ll make sure that when we begin, it is not a faulty start. It is a start that ensures that those, the least among us, will benefit from the world’s goods according to 1 John 3:17,” he said.