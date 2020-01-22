The government continues to ensure the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have the opportunity to benefit from and build on opportunities, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister with responsibility for Human Settlement, said during the Jan. 17 house distribution ceremony at Phillips’ Village.

“…So, I am saying to you that we are doing this, bringing service, because we believe that the people deserve the best from their leaders. We want everybody to climb to the top. That is what we aim to do,” Minister Hamilton said at the ceremony, where nineteen houses were presented to residents from the communities of Phillips’ Village, Lodge, Christ Church, Belle Vue and Tabernacle.

“We encourage people to climb up. When we give you a house today, we are putting you on one of the rungs of the ladder to climb up. That’s what we are asking you to do,” he added. “When you climb up, you value what you own better because you climbed the ladder. That’s what we want people in this country to do,” said the minister. “We bring hope and opportunities. That’s why we talk about climbing, working, investing in the youth, let them start building. That’s what we are doing.”

The minister emphasized the goal is more than housing, but the development of everyone in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“So, we say today, you have an opportunity with the house that is being handed over to you to use it in your future for any kind of investment. You could borrow against it, borrow even to send your child university when the time comes,” he said.

The eighteen new homeowners received their homes under the umbrella of the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solutions Programme.