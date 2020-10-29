BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Social Security, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, has saluted the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board for the invaluable assistance it has provided to 214 children under its High School Scholarship Programme.

The minister made the statement on October 27 during a ceremony where 21 people were inducted into the programme.

The Susanna Lee High School induction ceremony was also attended by Minister of Education, Honourable Jonel Powell, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William V. Hodge. The scholarship programme was established in 1983.

“Over the past 37 years, the scholarships provided direct assistance to the students and parents of deserving scholars,” said Minister Hamilton. “With this type of assistance [students] can realize their fullest potential, while propelling our nation into unchartered educational spaces, building our human capital index, and collaterally our Social Security fund.”

Hon. Hamilton cited several prominent personalities within the society who were recipients of a scholarship award.

“To date, the Social Security Board has invested over $2 million in education,” said Minister Hamilton. It boasts hearty alumni of over 200 persons including Nevis’ Premier Honourable Mark Brantley, Ms. Maritza Bowry, Mr. Mark Caesar, Mr Leslie Sugarbowl Morton, Mr. Khale Thomas, Ms. Tishanna Hazel, Mr. Miguel Thomas, the new Principal of the Verchilds High School, and of course there are many others.

“As Minister of Social Security, I am extremely proud of the seed that was sown, watered and the tree that now bears fruits of many kinds,” continued Minister Hamilton. “Students, you too can continue to make us all proud if you commit yourself to the challenges ahead.

“I assure you that in my role, I will ensure that the Scholarship Committee and all involved value you as a priority as I certainly do. That you will be provided with the tools and resources required for success as we build on this investment, I can tell you confidently that my government is committed to excellence and success, and you have in fact been afforded an excellent opportunity to succeed.”

The minister reflected on the COVID-19 global pandemic and encouraged the 21 students to hold on to the promise that there is a better tomorrow awaiting them.