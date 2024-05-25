Minister Henry Reaffirms Government Of St. Lucia’s Commitment to Equity, Fairness and Inclusion

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – In his April 2024-2025 budget presentation, Hon. Joachim Henry, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, reaffirmed the government of Saint Lucia’s steadfast commitment to addressing citizens’ needs, driving economic growth and promoting fair resource allocation.

As part of his presentation, Minister Henry emphasized the significant responsibility entrusted to the government in ensuring the efficient and equitable use of allocated funds. He highlighted the pivotal role of this responsibility in enhancing the well-being of all citizens, especially those from marginalized or disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I am reminded of the great responsibility handed to us as we begin this critical conversation to make sure that every dollar allotted is used efficiently and fairly to improve the lives of all citizens, especially those marginalized or disadvantaged.”

The Budget Address and subsequent debates are not exclusive to the wealthy but hold immense significance for every member of society.

Minister Henry further emphasized that citizens must listen intently and educate themselves on how government policies and programmes directly impact their lives. He stressed that through this knowledge, individuals can access the numerous services, benefits and opportunities the government offers.

“We must listen intently and learn how these policies and programs will directly impact our lives. Through this knowledge, we can access the numerous benefits and opportunities the government offers. These range from new social intervention assistance programs in the Ministry of Equity to scholarships for education and support programs in healthcare and housing, among others.”

The Equity Ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.