Minister of Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, noted the partnership between the government and the Development Bank has had a positive impact on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis during comments to the National Assembly.

“The Development Bank has been a vehicle that has been a champion for the construction of homes for ordinary people in the federation Mr. Speaker,” said Minister Hamilton, noting over the past five years, 500 persons have benefited from the First Time Homeowners Programme of the government through the Development Bank

The minister highlighted the collaborative effort known as the Civil Service Programme, where the government put $30 million into the Development Bank to ensure that public servants — some of whom could not get loans from ordinary banks — to finance building their homes was a sign that the government was delivering what it has promised to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“There has been progress and we know that there is much more to do and we will not turn back now because we are the ones who have shown that we can deliver to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and we will do that in our next term again,” he said.