BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said that he and his ministry are committed to rekindling breeding programmes and increasing crop production within the Federation.

“We are in a very difficult period of time, what we do and the planning that we put in place will prepare us fully to roll out our programmes,” said Hon. Jeffers.

When speaking about the budget presentation by Permanent Secretary Ron Collins, Jeffers said, “He did an excellent job, during his presentation he laid the platform for what we do in crop production, livestock production, and fisheries.

“He [Collins] spoke about the launch or the reopening of Bayford’s Centre of Excellence, an area that would have been a breadbasket in the past when it came to livestock,” said Jeffers. “We want to rekindle that with breeding programs, and training. That will get our farmers some new breeds and upgraded and updated animals with small ruminants or cattle.

“We hope to increase our crop production,” he said. “We have done an excellent job in beefing up our Propagation Unit and are hoping to get our production up to a point where we can explore the possibilities of sending products overseas to our neighbouring islands.”