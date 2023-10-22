Minister Of Creative Economy Celebrates The Talents Of Kyana Hobson

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Creative Economy, extended his warmest congratulations to Kyana Hobson for emerging victorious at the end of the 4-day (October 16-19) intensive Songwriting Workshop. Her remarkable musical prowess not only captured the attention of the judges but also resonated deeply, leaving a lasting impression.

“Kyana’s undeniable talent, and her gift for melody and lyrics, captured our hearts. Her victory is well-deserved, and we are thrilled to celebrate her achievements,” said Minister Duggins.

Kyana’s outstanding composition not only secured her the grand prize of $5,000 but has also paved the way for her to experience the professional recording world. Her winning piece will undergo a full recording process—mixed and mastered by top professionals in the industry.

Furthermore, music enthusiasts and fans will get to witness Kyana’s brilliance live as she is set to perform at the highly anticipated “Harmony and Hues” event. More details on this will be released shortly.

Jelani “Pops” Shaw, a prominent figure in the music industry, from Trinidad and Tobago, facilitated the Songwriter’s Room 4-day Intensive Workshop. Under his guidance, participants received invaluable insights into the world of songwriting.

The workshop was offered free of charge to Verified Creatives, ensuring that all talented individuals had the opportunity to hone their skills and showcase their creativity. Others who wished to join were able to do so by seizing this invaluable opportunity for a mere $50.