Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas Positions The Federation As A Trusted Investment Partner At Leading UN Climate Conference

Dubai, UAE – The Right Honourable Dr Denzil Douglas has maintained a steady pace of targeted diplomacy at COP28 in Dubai. Through his geo-strategic approach Saint

Kitts and Nevis is positioning itself as a resilient and trusted partner of choice in the Caribbean for emerging markets, including Member States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Douglas who also leads the portfolios of International Trade,

Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment intimated to a diverse audience at a Ministerial Meeting at the Saint Kitts and Nevis Pavilion that the Federation’s pitch to investors and stakeholders is that “our ambitions are attainable through new industries, new technologies and new energies.” He added that, St Kitts and Nevis, amid a changing world order, will “maneuver nimbly, tactfully and strategically to realize sustainable development,” via win-win partnerships across the public, private and philanthropic sectors.

The Foreign Minister’s remarks were given alongside the Honourable Prime Minister, the

Honourable Minister for Public Infrastructure, Water and Energy and the Honourable Minister for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action. The full day Ministerial meeting outlined the Government’s moonshot for transforming Saint Kitts and Nevis into the first, model Sustainable Island State in the world by 2040 – an ambitious demarche in line with global pledges to achieve a net-zero world by 2050.