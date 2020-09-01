BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, said that contributions to the health sector in St. Kitts and Nevis are most welcome particularly in the context of the war against COVID-19.

Minister Byron-Nisbett was present during three ceremonies on August 31 during which donations of health-related equipment and supplies were handed over to the government ministry. Specifically, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) presented four ventilators and 3,000 coronavirus rapid test kits; 10 ventilators were donated by the United States Agency for International Development; and 3,000 kilograms of sanitizing agents were contributed after being procured by the St. Kitts-Nevis High Commission in Canada.

“The government cannot do it alone,” the health minister stated, echoing the all of society approach that took root during the weeks and months following the federation’s first diagnosed case of COVID-19 in March.

Contributions from private sector entities, allied countries, and individuals at home and abroad poured in offering cash donations, facemasks, various equipment, sanitizers, coronavirus test kits, care packages, meal tokens, volunteer services and much more.

“… We look forward to receiving any contribution, no matter how grand or how small it may be in order to help us … to ensure that we are providing the best health services to our people,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.

St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing for a phased reopening of its borders in October 2020.