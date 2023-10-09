Minister Of Post Plans To Modernize Postal Service

- Advertisement -

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Minister of Post in the Federal Cabinet, the Honourable Konris Maynard, has revealed plans by his ministry to further modernize the postal service in St. Kitts and Nevis, starting early in 2024.

Minister Maynard’s comments came in his national address in observance of World Post Day 2023. World Post Day is celebrated annually on October 09 with the aim of bringing awareness to the Post’s role in the everyday lives of people as well as highlighting its contributions to economic and social development.

The theme for this year’s observance is, “Together for Trust: Collaborating for a safe and connected future.”

Minister Maynard, in his address, stated that the St. Kitts and Nevis Post Office has begun work on the digital transformation of the postal sector and embracing a connected future.

“The modernization of the postal sector in the federation is essential to its continued relevance and sustainable future. The digital economy is here and moving at a fast pace, and the post has to and most definitely will adapt and evolve to our changing world,” the minister said.

Minister Maynard continued, “The St. Kitts and Nevis Post Office will, by the first half of next year, modernise the counter operations of all post offices in the Federation by having counter automation software, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of service to the general public.”

As it works to connect communities even more, Minister Maynard stated that the Post has undertaken to develop a National Addressing System (NAS) which will consist of naming unnamed streets in the federation, along with building numbering, and vacant lot numbering.

“The National Addressing System will also include a postal code for each of the parishes in the Federation. The goal of the National Addressing System is to make it easier for the post in the delivery of the mail. The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis should be the model in the region, having implemented a functional National Addressing System,” the Honourable Minister said.