Minister Of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action And Constituency Empowerment Delivers Keynote Speech At Island Innovation SIDS4 Side-Event

St. John’s, Antigua – As her final SIDS4 engagement, the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke delivered the Keynote Speech at Island Innovations’ side-event under the theme “Facilitating Innovation and Capacity Building in SIDS”.

“Innovation at a national level must be granular and must be connected to those who we are trying to serve”, said the Minister speaking on the importance of using technology and digital transformation to drive innovation.

Dr. Clarke identified a strong correlation between digital literacy and a smooth sustainability transition, noting the Government’s intent to incorporate technology into the education system to creatively enhance the learning process and fast track information dissemination.

The address referenced the Enhancing Learning Continuity and Inclusion Initiative evidencing the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to sustainability via technological innovation and narrowing the gaps in device accessibility.

Clarke explained that “transitioning to a Sustainable Island State means equipping individuals with the tools, skills, and knowledge necessary to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing world”, adding that resilience in our island states can only be achieved if the commitments, actions, and outcomes are able to positively touch the homes of the most vulnerable.