Minister Phillip Strongly Encourages Youth To “Lead From Where They Are”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Youth in St. Kitts and Nevis desirous of making an impact in life are strongly encouraged to “lead from where they are” in keeping with the thematic goals during the commemoration of Youth Month in November.

The encouragement came from the Minister of State with responsibility for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip during an appearance on the October 25 edition of the weekly programme InFocus.

“You can lead from where you are at. You can be a leader in your small spaces. You can decide that you just want to take an opportunity to do something good,” she stated, noting that this can include something as simple as cleaning up a small area of one’s school.

Minister Phillip added that “young people have a lot of ideas and it’s only an idea until you decide to have a conversation with someone and then it can become a goal.

“So, I really want to encourage young people to be confident in who they are and take the opportunities where they are,” the Minister of State expressed. “Small contributions contribute to the big picture so never, ever feel that because you are a young person you don’t have something valuable to contribute because that is not the case at all and we are here to be able to enable that contribution and to support that because that is what we really are trying to accomplish as we work towards a sustainable island state agenda.”

Activities for Youth Month 2023 begin on October 29 with a church service at the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Molineux. It starts at 10 a.m. A series of events will be held throughout the month of November including a Breakfast Walk on November 04, Fun Day for Youth with Disabilities on November 10, a Youth Essay Competition on November 13, and the Minister’s Youth Caravan on November 14 to 16. The caravan, which features visits to public secondary schools in St. Kitts concludes with the Minister’s Youth Forum on November 17. Other activities such as a High School Chef Competition on November 27, the 25 Most Remarkable Teens ceremony on November 29, and the Youth Service Reception on November 30, and other activities will also be held.