BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- To celebrate International Day of Sign Languages, Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell and the Honourable Lindsay Grant visited the Centre for the Disabled on September 23.

The theme for 2020 International Day of Sign languages is “Sign Languages Are for Everyone!”

The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated September 23, every year during the International Week of the Deaf. On September 23, 1951, the World Federation of the Deaf was established.

Minister Powell learned to spell his name in sign language.

“Sometimes we take these things for granted and it is important for us to know these things,” said Hon. Powell. He said he was happy to see the deaf learning and was particularly impressed that they were able to teach him.

“It shows that you all are doing very well. You have the ability to teach anybody anything really,” he said.

Powell said he was happy to celebrate International Day of Sign Languages with the members of the centre. He told them to keep up the good work and that he looks forward to going back.

Powell said he looks forward to working with the members to have them provide sign language services when the ministry makes future presentations.

Minister Grant was there to support his sister who is deaf. The minister shared that his sister went to a school for the deaf. He took in his sister’s first two children years ago who spoke mainly in sign language as both parents only signed. They have now left. Now, he is taking care of his sister’s youngest child.

“I have a particular affinity for this kind of thing,” said Grant. “It’s great to be here and I understand the environment. It is not easy, but when you meet together that is important. …You are doing a great job. Continue and we appreciate it.”