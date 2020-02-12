Minister of International Trade, Honourable Lindsay Grant, said the manufacturing industry contributes significantly to the economy during a visit to the C. A Paul Southwell Industrial Site in Basseterre Monday along with other Cabinet members.

While at Sun Island Clothes, Minister Grant made remarks highlighting the importance not only of the manufacturing industry, but the hard work and dedication of its workers.

“The manufacturing industry plays an important role in the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis and why it’s so important for us to meet with you and for you also to understand the significant role that you play in our earning capacity in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

Minister Grant noted the industrial site employs in excess of 2,000 workers, highlighting how the manufacturing industry it has created the ability for those persons to earn a living.

“The quality of work that you do is tremendous,” he said of the 65 persons currently employed at Sun Island Clothes. “Not only is the quality of work that you do tremendous, you make an impact on not only St. Kitts and Nevis, not only regionally, but you make an impact on the regional scene. I say that because St. Kitts and Nevis alone produces more on the export market internationally than all the Caribbean and the OECS countries combined. That is significant. Your work produces about 8 or 9 percent of the GDP of this country. That again is significant. For the 65 persons or so who work here it means that we have another 200 or 300 families that are being supported because of the work that you do. That is very important.

“I believe Sun Island Clothes is like a family because many of you are here for many years,” he added. “It shows that you like what you are doing, you enjoy what you are doing and you are helping to build not only your families, but St. Kitts and Nevis as a whole.”

The minister said that the Government wants to ensure that both employers and employees of the manufacturing sector are satisfied.

“We here as the Team Unity Government, we are here to provide the opportunity for your employer and for you as the employee to make sure that you are satisfied and that you build your family because the important thing for you, I know, is to ensure that you put the bread on the table for your family,” he said. “That’s why we want to make sure that we have the enabling environment for you to be able to do that. So, I want to congratulate you for the wonderful work that you are doing and to say to you keep on pressing and that there are better things in store for you as we go forward to the next five years.”

Minister of Labor Commends Working Environment at Sun Island Clothes LTD

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, on Monday noted the link between a harmonious workplace — where employers and employees coexist peacefully — and the success of a company following the walkthrough of Sun Island Clothes Ltd.

Senior Minister Amory commended the atmosphere he observed at the garment factory, which has been in operation since 1972. He also noted the high quality of work exhibited by the skilled employees that has cemented Sun Island Clothes’ reputation as a top producer in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

“We expect that you will continue to uphold that good quality and that you will continue to work in the spirit of ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be a prosperous place and we trust that you and we will all benefit from the effort which the Team Unity Government is making to ensure that there are peace and prosperity here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.