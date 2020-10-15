BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Over the next four to five years, the Ministry of Agriculture is moving towards helping farmers obtain water in a more sustainable manner, said Ian Chapman, Crops Programme Leader in the Department of Agriculture.

“There are existing water catchments, but they have been damaged,” said Mr. Chapman. “They will now be fixed and will be in places where there are clusters of farmers including four main areas ̶ Whites, Parson’s Ground, Brotherson’s Estate, and St. Peter’s.

“I think those are the four key ones that we will start with,” he said. “Of course, we know that there are others to be fixed. These are more in a state of readiness to fix quickly. We can [co the repairs] before the active rainy season is diminished so that we can store these waters. In 2021, when the rain starts to trickle off, farmers can say we can now have sustained production [because] there isn’t the cluster of certain products and commodities.”

Chapman said that hopefully by the end of next month work will start on at least four of the damns. That will provide farmers with water even during the dry season or when the rain isn’t plentiful.