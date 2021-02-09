BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Agriculture has embarked on an initiative to produce a local multipurpose organic compost to assist farmers, backyard gardeners, and landscapers to boost crop and flower production by keeping them green and healthy.



Augustine Nwosu, Project Manager of the Vegetable Fruit Upland Crop Quality and Safety Improvement Project, at Needsmust in St. Kitts, said that creating the compost was important and timely as the ministry aims to assist persons involved with agricultural-related activities.



“We intend to have the farmers, backyard gardeners and landscapers in St. Kitts have access to natural, organic fertilizer that is eco-friendly and can help the crops, fruits and vegetables grow optimally,” said Nwosu. “We hope that this product will help them improve their production.”



Nwosu said that the product, which is free from chemicals or additives, consists of local resources such as grass clippings, leaves, green items, and organic urea, as well as local cow manure sourced from Bayford’s Livestock Centre for Excellence.



Nwosu encouraged the public to support the local initiative. People willing to do so can visit the office at Needsmust, email vfucqsip@gmail.com or call 869-465-2372.

